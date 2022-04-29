The Statute of Limitations From a Personal Injury Point of View

In some situations, the time limit for filing personal injury claims can be extended.

The statute of limitations is a somewhat controversial topic. Basically, it sets a time limit for a plaintiff to take legal action against a defendant. Some argue that victims should be able to seek justice without a time constraint; others acknowledge that the statute of limitations offers a degree of stability for the volatile legal system.

It is important to note that the statute is different across states. Also, these might change over time and based on the type of personal injury. Currently, the deadline is between one and six years. To learn the exact time limit for your case, contact a legal expert.

The Statute of Limitations

The statute of limitations sets a limit on filing a legal claim against the liable party. It is fundamental to a plaintiff’s ability to file suit and demand compensation after being injured. Depending on the injuries sustained and the jurisdiction, the victim may need to file claims within one or six years.

If the plaintiff does not file within the set timeframe, the case will be dismissed. Therefore, start building your personal injury case as soon as possible after the accident. Collecting the evidence and filling out all the paperwork will be time-consuming.

If you are worried about meeting the deadline – or just prefer to play it safe – contact a personal injury lawyer. A legal expert can offer valuable guidance throughout the lawsuit and keep your case on a tight schedule.

Statute of Limitations for Personal Injury Cases

The statute of limitations for personal injury can be a confusing legal term, considering how volatile the concept can be. Not only does the limit change between states, but it can also be different within a state. For example, some states have unique statutes for certain types of injuries, like medical malpractice.

State-Based Statute of Limitations for Personal Injury Cases

If you plan on filing a lawsuit related to personal injury, you must check with your local state laws or attorneys’ office to know if your claim is still valid in your area. Personal injury lawyers in New York are experienced in handling a wide range of cases and will be there to help you with your claim.

When Does the Time Limit Start?

It is essential to know that the start date for the statute of limitations is typically the date of the accident or the discovery date of the injury. Check with your lawyer to learn which will be considered for your case.

Exceptions to the Statute of Limitations

In some situations, the time limit for filing personal injury claims can be extended. After a careful review of your case, an attorney can determine if you qualify for an extension. The exceptions to the standard statute of limitations may include:

Legal Insanity

If the victim could not file a lawsuit because they were under a mental disability, due to an accident, then it may be possible for the time limit to be extended under legal insanity.

Minor

If the victim was a minor at the time of the accident, then it may be possible for the statute to be extended beyond the standard time. Also, it may be possible for adults to file on behalf of the minor victim. These instances can be fairly complex, so talk to your lawyer to find out how to proceed.

State Departure

If the defendant leaves the state after the case was set in motion, the statute of limitations may be halted.

Final Thoughts

When you are injured in an accident, you must be aware that getting a personal injury attorney is crucial. They will protect your rights throughout the legal process and help you secure fair compensation.

Furthermore, a legal expert can help you keep on track and meet all the deadlines. This will ensure that your case gets heard and you have a chance to secure a financial award for your injuries.