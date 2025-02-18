Steinger, Greene & Feiner Secures $6.2 Million Verdict in Walmart Slip-and-Fall Case

The Okeechobee jury’s unanimous decision resulted in a $6.2 million award, providing compensation for medical expenses and pain and suffering.

Okeechobee, FL – Steinger, Greene & Feiner, with the case led by partner Neil P. Anthony, is pleased to announce a significant legal victory achieved for the law firm client, Rachel Velie, in a negligence case against Walmart. Following a five-day trial, a Florida jury awarded $6.2 million in damages, holding Walmart accountable for failing to implement necessary safety measures that led to the client’s severe injuries.

Case Summary

The case revolved around a Black Friday 2019 incident where a Walmart associate pulled a pallet jack through a crowded store without any warnings or safety precautions. The pallet jack struck the plaintiff’s ankles, causing her to fall backward and sustain serious injuries. Ms. Velie’s injuries required extensive medical treatments, including cervical and lumbar fusion surgeries, as well as multiple pain-management procedures over several years.

Despite receiving the case eight months after the incident and facing challenges such as delayed treatment and a pre-suit offer of just $65,000, the legal team at Steinger, Greene & Feiner—led by partner Neil P. Anthony—prepared a compelling case.

Verdict Highlights

Their strategic litigation efforts resulted in a $6.2 million verdict, underscoring the firm’s commitment to holding negligent parties accountable and securing justice for those impacted by corporate negligence. The Okeechobee jury’s unanimous decision resulted in a $6.2 million award, providing compensation for medical expenses and pain and suffering. These damages accounted for the extensive treatments required and the profound physical and emotional impact on the client’s life.

This verdict highlights the need for companies to prioritize customer safety. Neil P. Anthony, partner at Steinger, Greene & Feiner, noted:

“Walmart’s negligence on one of the busiest shopping days of the year had devastating consequences for the client.”

This outcome demonstrates the importance of holding corporations accountable and ensuring justice for victims.

