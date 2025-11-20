Steno Appoints Key Legal Tech Executives to Scale Litigation Support and Court Reporting

Adam Camras (InfoTrack) and Sean Twersky (EvenUp) join Steno, bringing deep expertise to support the company’s scaling efforts.

LOS ANGELES – Steno, the tech-enabled provider of legal support and court reporting services, announced the appointment of Adam Camras as General Manager and Senior Vice President of Litigation Support, and Sean Twersky as Senior Vice President of Operations.

Camras joins from InfoTrack, bringing deep expertise in the legal service sector, while Twersky arrives from EvenUp, adding significant experience in scaling high-growth legal tech operations. Today’s strategic hires reflect Steno’s commitment to building a world-class team as its litigation support business–including service of process and court filing capabilities–scales rapidly.

“Bringing in operational leaders of Adam’s and Sean’s caliber represents a pivotal step for Steno and is a clear signal that our unique approach to litigation support is working. Most companies in our space are stuck focusing exclusively on either legacy services or pure software solutions. Steno, however, is mastering both sides of that equation, creating a powerful, holistic platform that fundamentally redefines what’s possible for litigation professionals,” said Steno CEO Greg Hong.

A respected veteran of the legal technology industry, Camras joins Steno to drive the growth of its litigation support services. He brings extensive executive experience as the co-founder and CEO of Lawgical, where he guided the company through its successful acquisition by InfoTrack.

“Steno’s rapid growth and commitment to its core values is what initially got me excited,” said Adam Camras. “As I learned more about the business, it became clear that Steno’s blend of modern tech and world-class service is redefining how law firms deliver value to their clients. I look forward to working with the team on this next phase of growth.”

Twersky, who previously held senior operations roles at Highlight, Sprig, and Instacart, will be responsible for maintaining operational excellence through Steno’s rapid growth to ensure our white-glove customer service and concierge model can scale effectively without compromising the quality that has earned Steno an 87 NPS and a base of happy, devoted clients.

“Steno has built something special; technology that works seamlessly with high-touch, personalized service. My focus is to scale our operations without losing the white-glove experience litigators depend on,” stated Sean Twersky.

Camras and Twersky’s appointments further strengthen Steno’s leadership team, positioning the company to capitalize on the massive market opportunity to revolutionize legal support services through technology, concierge service, and innovative financial options like DelayPay.

About Steno

Founded on the simple idea that deposition services shouldn’t be an obstacle when trying to win a case, Steno is at the forefront of the court reporting and legal technology industries. Steno focuses on providing attorneys with innovative tools and options that overcome the technological and financial hurdles that arise when proving a case. As a partner in the pursuit of justice, Steno understands the unique challenges faced by legal professionals and is committed to delivering practical, impactful solutions. To learn more about Steno or to request information about its services, visit www.steno.com