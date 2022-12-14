Steps to Filing a Personal Injury Claim for a Bus Accident

One of the essential steps is calculating the value of your injury claim so the insurance company you’re claiming against knows the amount they need to pay.

Nowadays, the traffic in big cities and rural counties is catastrophic, so it’s only natural that many people rely on buses daily. Still, considering the number of public buses, school buses, and tour buses, it’s no surprise that accidents happen often.

Although you can seek compensation after a bus accident, the legal process is more complicated, so there are some things you need to know beforehand. Here’s a step-by-step guide to filing an injury claim compensation and how an attorney can facilitate your case.

The Bus Accident Injury Claim Process

If you’re involved in a bus accident, and the bus driver is responsible for your injuries, you can file an injury claim with the liable bus owner’s insurance company. However, you’ll need help from professional lawyers who specialize in bus accidents, as they can guide you along the way.

You can also claim with the responsible bus driver’s personal insurance company, though they may deny your claim. Still, you can file for compensation and send your case to court if the insurance company refuses to offer a fair settlement.

For best outcomes, you can work with a local attorney who knows your state’s laws and regulations to avoid mistakes in the filing process. Suppose you live in Louisville, Kentucky, you can contact Louisville Bus Accident Lawyers, and they’ll inform you of your legal options and ways you can seek compensation, even if the driver’s insurer denies your claim.

5 Steps to Filing a Bus Injury Claim

As with any other lawsuit, there are steps you need to follow depending on your state’s laws. Here are five basic ones you need to know:

Send Notice

If you’re making a government claim, the first and most crucial step is to send a special notification form. However, for non-government claims, your lawyer can notify the insurance company to inform them about your compensation.

For that, you’ll need help from Kentucky Bus Accident Lawyers since they know how to send notice and ensure your compensation claim includes every detail.

Determine Liability

As an accident victim, it’s your responsibility to prove the bus driver or company did something wrong which led to the collision. You would have the same burden of proof regardless if the bus were a public or privately owned bus company.

At the same time, you can make a complaint about your city’s bus system. If you’re from Louisville, you can report the crash to the Transit Authority of River City – TARC, and they’ll try to prevent similar irregularities from bus drivers and companies in the future.

Demand Compensation

One of the essential steps is calculating the value of your injury claim so the insurance company you’re claiming against knows the amount they need to pay. The value of your injuries depends on your medical expenses, lost wages, or intangible damages like pain and suffering.

However, Louisville Accident Lawyers can handle all legal paperwork and ensure your demand packet includes all necessary documentation.

Negotiate Compensation

You and your lawyer should settle with the liable insurance company after many counter-offers. Remember that your attorney should negotiate on your behalf to get the best compensation for your case that covers your expenses.

File a Lawsuit

If negotiations fail or money is an issue, you need to continue filing a lawsuit to preserve your injury claim. Usually, if your injury claim is uncomplicated and your injuries are mild, they can settle quickly within a few months.