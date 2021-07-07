Steps to Take After a Personal Injury Accident

A police report will be a valuable document to have in your case file. It will offer factual information over the events, and it will also be associated with the authority of the police institution.

Going through a personal injury can be a traumatic experience. Immediately after the incident, you may find yourself in a state of confusion and could also be physically impaired. However, what you do immediately after can influence legal proceedings, if you decide to file a lawsuit. It is ideal to know beforehand what steps to take after the accident to maximize your chances for a favorable legal outcome.

Seek Medical Care

Your safety and well-being should always come first. The most important step to take after an accident is to seek medical care. You should still do this even if you feel fine after an incident. For example, you may not feel pain or notice an injury immediately after a crash. This is on account of the adrenaline released into your body at a traumatic event.

What is more, some injuries may have latent symptoms for a while, but an expert should still be able to catch these. During the initial consultation, the doctor will examine the severity of your injuries and recommend a treatment course. The sooner you get medical care, the more you increase your chances at recovery.

Gather and Preserve Evidence

Make sure to start collecting all the available evidence, starting with the scene of the accident. Photographs and videos can go a long way in a lawsuit, and these are easy to take by anyone. Use your cell phone to record the scene and the injuries you have suffered.

If you were involved in a car accident, pay special attention to road and weather conditions and record these as well. You can also use the weather app on your phone and take a screenshot of the current report. These can be essential elements in the lawsuit, and there might be conflicting reports. However, if you back up your statement with photographic proof, it will be all the more convincing.

Make sure to collect any documents or bills that relate to the injury you suffered from the accident. A paper trail will not only attest to the amount of money you had to invest in your recovery but also the extent of your injuries.

Avoid Sharing Information on Social Media

Limit the number of people with whom you discuss your case and be very careful about oversharing information. Keep the number of people involved in discussions about the accident as low as you can, and include mainly experts like your doctor and attorney. When talking to the police about the incident, exercise caution. Try to stay objective and refrain from passing judgments.

Also, your lawyer should be present during talks with insurance agents and lawyers representing the defendant. If you must step outside this circle of experts and authorities, only talk to close family members whom you trust.

Never share information about the lawsuit on social media accounts, as it might be used against you in court. In fact, it is best to stay off social media altogether while your trial is still ongoing. The defendant’s lawyer might use the photos and posts you share to corroborate your claims.

For example, if you ask for emotional damages on account of depression, but you post a photo from a picnic with your family, they might use this to shed doubt on your initial statement.

Contact the Police

Contacting the police is common practice for a traffic accident, but it is not the only type of personal injury where you should do that. In fact, it is advised to report the incident to the police whenever you have suffered serious harm. The usual limit for doing so is within 72 hours from the time of the accident. However, this limit might vary between states. Nevertheless, it is best to take this step as soon as you can.

A police report will be a valuable document to have in your case file. It will offer factual information over the events, and it will also be associated with the authority of the police institution.

Contact a Lawyer

If you decide to embark on a legal journey for justice, make sure to have a personal injury attorney from Columbia, SC at the helm. Using their expert knowledge and skill set, they will steer the case around any possible perils towards a maximum amount of recovered damages.