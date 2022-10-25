Sterlington PLLC Launches New Future-Forward Brand

Focus on business acumen and virtual model creates value that benefits all stakeholders.

NEW YORK: Sterlington, PLLC launched a new brand designed to demonstrate the firm as a sophisticated law firm with pragmatic business acumen. The fresh, modern new brand depicts how the firm puts the focus on business issues to provide the highest quality legal service. Equally important is the emphasis on harnessing the limitless potential of a unique operating model—a 100% virtual international law firm. This differentiating model has strategically positioned the firm to grow into the preeminent, precision-focused, and future-forward firm that it is today.

“Changes in the world and technology have transformed the way we work and live, and Sterlington was established with that in mind,” said Christopher S. Harrison, Sterlington’s CEO and Founder. “Our new brand depicts our unique culture of a sophisticated and entirely virtual international firm with the depth and breadth of expertise and business acumen to do powerful work for our clients. We attract premier attorneys and professionals to our unique model by offering a sophisticated law firm with a more positive career path in every way – financially, culturally, and through a better lifestyle.”

Sterlington’s new brand will guide the company’s strategy to deliver value for all its stakeholders—clients, vendors, and team members around the world. The refreshed brand reflects the firm’s commitment to investments in its people, client relationships, processes, and technology—all integral to a successful growth journey.

Grounded in its unique culture of embracing change and evolving its business to create powerful value, the brand is powered by the talent and experience of its people. This past year, Sterlington invested heavily to reach multiple milestones, critical at a time when scale matters to help its clients, including:

Achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, the globally recognized information security standard, demonstrating an ongoing and systematic approach to protecting firm and client data

Establishing a British Virgin Island presence to focus on Commercial Litigation and Insolvency matters in the BVI, often with cross-border elements, along with the hiring of the highly experienced litigator and advocate Callum McNeil to lead the BVI practice

Powering up the Sterlington Executive team to help drive growth and value with the appointments of Niki Kopsidas, Managing Director of Global Talent Strategy & Recruiting; Sharon Rodney, Head of Marketing; and Prashant Warankar, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Security Officer

Appointing Mary Messihi to serve as Sterlington’s Head of NDA Business, in addition to her roles as Head of Family Office and Trusts & Estates practices and member of Sterlington’s Executive Team

“From a strategic perspective, this was a massively exciting opportunity to bring Sterlington’s powerful brand promise to life,” said Sharon Rodney, Sterlington’s Head of Marketing. “It’s time to bring a fresh perspective to clients and our model has strategically positioned us to grow into the preeminent, precision-focused, and future-forward firm that we are today. It was important to create a new brand that stood out as we are – sophisticated, innovative, and agile. This is just the beginning – we have a lot of exciting brand initiatives planned for the near future.”

About Sterlington PLLC

Sterlington PLLC is an international virtual law firm with leading capabilities in sophisticated transactional and litigation work and legal operations outsourcing. With deep experience and specialized skills across multiple practices and industries, our team helps clients around the world achieve their business goals. Visit us at www.sterlingtonlaw.com.