Steven A. Meckler Named Top 20 Managing Partner in North Carolina 

This esteemed honor is a testament to Steve’s exceptional leadership and steadfast commitment to the firm and the legal profession.

CHARLOTTE, NC — Shumaker’s Managing Partner Steven A. Meckler has been named among the Top 20 Managing Partners in North Carolina by North Carolina Lawyers Weekly. The inaugural list highlights managing partners who have shown clear leadership and improvements to all aspects of the firm, have been a managing partner for at least two years, are a member of a North Carolina law firm or a North Carolina office of a multistate firm with at least 10 members, and are active in practicing law, as well as administering the firm.

This esteemed honor is a testament to Steve’s exceptional leadership and steadfast commitment to the firm and the legal profession. Steve, who was elected Charlotte Managing Partner and Member of the firm-wide Management Committee in 2018, also serves as the Managing Partner for Shumaker’s Greenville, South Carolina office, which opened in 2021. Prior to these roles, Steve served as Chair of the firm-wide Finance Committee.

“It is an honor to be recognized among such a competitive pool of legal professionals as one of the Top 20 Managing Partners in North Carolina by North Carolina Lawyers Weekly,” Steve stated. “This recognition extends beyond me to our entire team at Shumaker, where we are committed to providing exceptional legal services to our clients and making a positive impact in our community.”

Known for being a strategic, thoughtful, and business-minded attorney, Steve counsels corporations with respect to complex business, product liability, construction, and real property litigation. He is licensed in North and South Carolina and has extensive experience in both the state and federal courts in all stages of litigation. Steve also represents clients in a variety of administrative actions with various state agencies.

In addition to his leadership within Shumaker, Steve is also seen as a leader in the community. He is involved in multiple professional and community affiliations, including serving as a Strategic Advisor for the North Carolina Coalition on Child Care, Member of the Product Liability Advisory Counsel, Facilities Committee Member for the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, and a Member and Paul Harris Fellow of Charlotte Rotary.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.