Steven E. Nicholas Named Chair of St. Petersburg Young Professionals Executive Board for 2026

As Chair, Steven will lead the Executive Board in advancing SPYP’s mission and expanding its impact during a period of continued growth and opportunity for the St. Petersburg community.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL — Steven E. Nicholas, a member of the Litigation & Disputes Service Line at Shumaker, has been named Chair of the St. Petersburg Young Professionals (SPYP) Executive Board for 2026.

Steven has been actively involved with SPYP’s leadership for the past three years, serving on the Executive Board from 2024 through 2026. His prior leadership roles include Advocacy Chair in 2024 and Vice Chair in 2025, positions through which he helped advance initiatives focused on community engagement, policy awareness, and professional development for emerging leaders in the St. Petersburg area.

“St. Pete is experiencing incredible growth, and it’s the young professionals who live and work here that will help shape the future of our city. I’m constantly impressed and inspired by the young professionals here, and I’m honored to help create opportunities for growth and connection among St. Pete’s future leaders” Steven said. “I’m grateful to serve as Chair and look forward to working alongside an engaged Executive Board to continue bringing people together and creating opportunities for young professionals in St. Petersburg. It’s also a blast, so that helps!”

Mindi Richter, Managing Partner at Shumaker’s St. Petersburg office, emphasized the firm’s continued investment in the St. Pete community and Steven’s leadership role in that growth.

“St. Pete is a key market for Shumaker, and our continued growth here reflects our long-term commitment to the city and its future,” Mindi said. “Steven exemplifies the next generation of leaders who are helping shape that future. His appointment as Chair of the St. Petersburg Young Professionals exemplifies both his dedication to the community and the leadership values we prioritize at Shumaker.”

At Shumaker, Steven focuses his practice on commercial and business litigation, representing clients in complex disputes with a strategic and solutions-oriented approach.

The SPYP program is an initiative of the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce and is designed to connect young professionals with unique opportunities to get involved in the community through service, leadership, and advocacy, while serving as a driving force for economic development in St. Petersburg.

St. Petersburg continues to rank as a top destination for young professionals. Nearly half of downtown St. Pete’s population is under the age of 35, a demographic that has grown by approximately 40 percent since 2015, according to the St. Petersburg Downtown Partnership. This growth has contributed significantly to the city’s momentum heading into 2026.

