Study: Artificial Sweeteners Have No Impact on Appetite

Study finds artificial sweeteners do not increase hunger or food intake.

Artificial sweeteners have long been the subject of debate among researchers, nutrition experts, and consumers. Some critics argue that these sugar substitutes may increase hunger or lead people to eat more later, while others believe they help reduce calorie intake without sacrificing sweetness. A new controlled study adds fresh evidence to the discussion, suggesting that certain artificial sweeteners may not increase appetite or overall food consumption as previously feared.

The research examined the short-term and longer-term effects of sweeteners and sweetness enhancers on appetite, feelings of fullness, and energy intake in adults participating in a structured weight-management program. Scientists aimed to test whether sweet taste alone, without added calories, could disrupt the body’s natural appetite regulation systems.

Artificial sweeteners fall into two main categories. Non-caloric sweeteners provide intense sweetness with little or no energy, while low-calorie sweeteners offer sweetness with fewer calories than sugar. Both are commonly used in beverages, processed foods, and diet products to improve taste without increasing sugar content. Despite widespread use, their effects on hunger and metabolism remain controversial, partly because past studies have produced mixed findings.

Some health organizations have expressed caution about relying on artificial sweeteners for weight control, pointing to limited long-term evidence showing sustained weight loss. Other expert panels, however, have concluded that controlled clinical trials generally do not show harmful effects on body weight or blood sugar regulation. Differences in interpretation often come down to whether researchers prioritize observational studies or randomized controlled trials.

The new study was conducted as part of a larger European research project focused on dietary strategies for healthier weight management. Participants were adults between the ages of 18 and 60 who had overweight or obesity and regularly consumed sugar-containing foods. During the program, participants completed a low-energy diet designed to promote weight loss, followed by a maintenance phase in which diets were monitored over several months.

Researchers compared responses after participants consumed a drink containing a combination of two artificial sweeteners—acesulfame potassium and cyclamate—with responses after drinking water. Each testing session followed an overnight fast and began with a standardized breakfast to ensure consistent conditions. Over the next six hours, participants reported hunger, fullness, desire to eat, and food enjoyment at multiple time points using standardized rating scales. Blood samples and other measurements were also collected.

Results showed little evidence that artificial sweeteners increased appetite. Hunger ratings, fullness, and satiety were largely similar between the sweetener and comparison conditions. In some cases, participants who consumed the sweetened drink even reported slightly lower hunger levels at certain time points, although these differences were small and inconsistent.

Importantly, participants did not compensate for consuming sweeteners by eating more later. When allowed to eat freely during the study period, total calorie intake remained similar regardless of whether participants consumed the sweetener drink or water. This finding challenges the idea that artificial sweeteners trigger overeating by confusing the body’s expectations about calories.

Interestingly, participants rated the sweetened beverage as less pleasant in taste compared with water, suggesting that differences in flavor did not drive increased food intake. Researchers also found that the sweetener mixture reduced cravings for sweet foods, indicating that sweetness without calories may help satisfy certain taste desires without promoting additional eating.

The researchers cautioned that the study involved a relatively small group of participants and was not specifically powered to detect subtle appetite changes. Larger studies will be needed to confirm the findings and examine long-term effects across broader populations.

Even with these limitations, the results suggest that artificial sweeteners may not disrupt appetite regulation in the way some earlier theories proposed. Instead, they may offer a way to reduce sugar consumption without increasing hunger or calorie intake, at least under controlled conditions.

As debates over sugar reduction and weight management continue, the study highlights the importance of carefully designed human trials in understanding how dietary substitutes affect real eating behavior rather than relying solely on assumptions or animal research.

Sources:

Do artificial sweeteners increase appetite or food intake?

Acute and Prolonged Effects of Sweeteners and Sweetness Enhancers on Postprandial Appetite Sensations, Palatability, and Ad Libitum Energy Intake in Humans: A SWEET Sub-Study