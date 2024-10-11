Study: COVID Can Cause Long-term Cardiovascular Complications

This virus significantly increases long-term cardiovascular risks, including heart attack and stroke.

A new study published in Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology has found that COVID-19 infections significantly increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, and death for those impacted up to three years post-infection regardless of pre-existing heart conditions. Conducted using data from the UK Biobank, this research highlights the long-term cardiovascular complications of the virus, emphasizing the importance of preventive care for those who have recovered.

The study examined data from over 10,000 individuals in the UK Biobank, including around 8,000 who tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020. Researchers compared these individuals with a control group of more than 200,000 people without a history of COVID-19 infection. None of the participants had been vaccinated, as the study was conducted before vaccines became widely available.

The findings were shocking. Individuals who had contracted COVID-19 were more than twice as likely to suffer from heart attacks, strokes, or die from any cause over the three-year follow-up period. For those who were hospitalized with COVID-19, the risk was nearly four times greater than that of individuals who had never contracted the virus.

This increased risk was observed even in individuals without underlying cardiovascular conditions, such as heart disease or Type 2 diabetes. Hospitalized COVID-19 patients without these pre-existing conditions had a 21% higher risk of heart attacks, strokes, and death compared to those with cardiovascular disease who had not contracted COVID-19.

The team also examined the role of blood type in the severity of cardiovascular complications following COVID-19 infection. People with non-O blood types (A, B, or AB) were found to have a 65% higher risk of heart attack and stroke compared to those with type O blood. While it’s unclear why this is the case, the researchers suggest that genes linked to blood type may interact with the virus in ways that increase the risk of cardiovascular events.

James Hilser, lead author of the study and a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine, explained that the increased risk was especially pronounced among those who had experienced more severe COVID-19 cases. This long-term impact on heart health is comparable to having traditional risk factors like diabetes or peripheral artery disease.

The study builds on previous research that has established COVID-19 as a trigger for short-term complications, such as heart attacks and strokes, in the weeks following infection. However, this new research is among the first to investigate how long these risks persist, providing valuable insight into the virus’ role in longer term issues.

Dr. Stanley Hazen, co-senior author and chair of cardiovascular and metabolic sciences at the Cleveland Clinic’s Lerner Research Institute, said, “The results included nearly a quarter million people and point to a finding of global health care importance that may translate into an explanation for a rise in cardiovascular disease around the world.”

Co-senior author Hooman Allayee, a professor at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine, suggested that individuals with a history of COVID-19, particularly those who were hospitalized, may benefit from increased screening and preventive care for cardiovascular disease.

