Study: Crowdfunding Campaigns Highlight Cancer’s Financial Toll

Treatments can be costly, causing many families to turn to crowdfunding to pay the bills.

Cancer continues to impose significant financial burdens on patients and their families, driving many to seek alternative sources of financial support. A recent large-scale study led by the American Cancer Society (ACS) highlights the extent of these hardships through an analysis of crowdfunding campaigns on GoFundMe. The research examined over 91,000 cancer-related fundraising campaigns in the two-year span between January 2021 and May 2023. Using advanced natural language processing (NLP) technology, the study found that a significant portion of these stories conveyed not only the need for financial assistance but also the social challenges that come along with a cancer diagnosis. Many of these challenges extend beyond the costs of medical care to include broader issues such as housing and food insecurity, lack of transportation, income loss, and disruptions to work or school.

The ACS study reveals that more than one-third of crowdfunding campaigns explicitly share experiences of financial hardships related to medical costs and health-related social needs (HRSNs). These include patients struggling to pay for basic needs while simultaneously coping with the financial toll of cancer treatment. The analysis showed that a staggering 25.5% of the campaigns discussed medical financial hardship, and 24.1% mentioned HRSNs. In total, 35.9% of the fundraising stories addressed financial hardship or HRSNs.

Cancer patients often face immense out-of-pocket expenses despite having health insurance, which is supposed to function as a safety net. However, the gaps in coverage and high deductibles mean many patients are left struggling to make ends meet. The study found that 18.3% of campaigns mentioned health insurance, but many patients were still unable to cover the full cost of treatment. In addition, 20.6% of campaigns discussed employment status, indicating that many cancer patients either lost their jobs or had to reduce their working hours due to their illness. This loss of income further intensifies financial stress, making it difficult for families to maintain their standard of living.

Transportation barriers were another significant challenge. Cancer treatment often requires frequent visits to hospitals or specialized care centers, and for patients living in rural or underserved areas, accessing treatment can be a logistical and financial nightmare. Many crowdfunding campaigns mentioned the need for funds to cover transportation costs, including gas, car repairs, or rides to and from treatment centers. Without adequate transportation, some patients are forced to put off or not pursue necessary treatment at all, putting their health at even greater risk.

Food insecurity was also found to be a significant issue. With income loss and mounting medical bills, many cancer patients struggle to afford nutritious food, which is vital for maintaining strength and resiliency during treatment. Some families were even forced to choose between paying for food and paying for medical care.

The study’s findings point out flaw in the U.S. healthcare system’s supposed “safety nets,” particularly for those with serious illnesses like cancer. While personal crowdfunding has become a lifeline for many, it also highlights the deep failures in how the healthcare system addresses the needs of one of the most vulnerable populations. Crowdfunding should not be a go-to resource for patients and their families already struggling with the emotional impact of a cancer diagnosis. These individuals should be able to rely on larger scale resources to offset financial burdens and ensure cancer patients are able to maintain quality of life and have the best chance for positive treatment outcomes.

Sources:

Study reveals financial hardships in cancer fundraising campaigns

Natural Language Processing–Assessed Unmet Medical and Social Needs in Cancer Crowdfunding Stories