Study: Diabetes Remission Boosted by Combined Therapy

Combining dapagliflozin with calorie restriction improves diabetes remission and metabolic health.

A new study conducted across multiple centers in China has explored the benefits of combining an SGLT-2 inhibitor, dapagliflozin, with calorie restriction for people living with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The results of this combined therapy highlight significant progress in managing blood sugar levels, weight, and overall metabolic health without introducing additional risks.

Type 2 diabetes affects millions worldwide, and while it is often manageable, remission can be difficult to achieve. For some, intensive dietary changes or bariatric surgery have offered pathways to remission. However, these methods can be challenging or inaccessible due to costs and risks. Researchers have been exploring other options to find effective and sustainable solutions.

The study focused on participants aged 20–70 with recently diagnosed T2D, a body mass index (BMI) above 25, and blood sugar levels in a specific range. Individuals with significant medical conditions, prior weight-loss surgery, or recent use of weight-loss medications were excluded. Participants were randomly divided into two groups—one receiving dapagliflozin and the other a placebo. Both groups followed a calorie-restricted diet aimed at cutting 500–750 calories daily. For the first three months, they used protein shakes to help maintain this dietary target. They also increased physical activity, with goals like 150 minutes of brisk walking per week or hitting 10,000 steps daily.

At the end of the trial, over 300 participants had completed the study. On average, those treated with dapagliflozin achieved better outcomes than those in the placebo group. Nearly half of the individuals in the dapagliflozin group achieved diabetes remission, compared to just over a quarter in the placebo group. Beyond remission rates, the dapagliflozin group experienced more significant weight loss and improvements in blood sugar levels, blood pressure, cholesterol, and other health indicators.

One of the unique aspects of dapagliflozin is how it works. By promoting glucose excretion through urine, it helps lower blood sugar while also creating a caloric deficit. On its own, this medication has been associated with modest weight loss. However, when combined with calorie restriction, the results were more pronounced. Participants in this group not only achieved better control of their diabetes but also saw improvements in overall metabolic health.

Both groups reported mild side effects from the combined therapy, with a similar rate of minor issues. There were two cases in the dapagliflozin group where participants required hospital care for urinary tract infections, but no severe or unexpected side effects were noted. This suggests that the combination therapy is generally safe for people who meet the study’s eligibility criteria.

The study’s findings suggest a promising combined option for people struggling with T2D and obesity. While diet alone has long been a cornerstone of diabetes management, adding medications like dapagliflozin may offer an additional boost. This combination appears to deliver better results than dietary changes alone, especially for individuals who may have difficulty maintaining long-term lifestyle adjustments. The ability to achieve remission can reduce the reliance on ongoing medication and improve quality of life.

This research also shines a light on the importance of tailoring diabetes care. Different people may respond to treatments in unique ways, so combining therapies—whether it’s medication, diet, or exercise—can provide a more personalized and effective approach. With the growing prevalence of T2D worldwide, studies like this offer hope for more accessible and sustainable treatment options.

For anyone managing T2D, this study highlights the value of exploring multiple tools to improve health. While medical guidance is essential, these findings open the door to discussions about innovative ways to approach diabetes care and remission. As research continues, these methods may become even more refined and widely available, offering new pathways to health and well-being.

