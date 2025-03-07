Study: Exercise-Based Food Labels Cut Sugary Snack Sales

Testing PACE labeling in schools revealed sales of high sugar foods decreased when the labels were in use.

A study in England tested a new approach to food labeling, showing how much physical activity would be needed to burn off the calories in various snacks like cakes and biscuits. Researchers monitored nearly 100,000 purchases across multiple school cafeterias over a six-week period. Some schools introduced these labels next to their snack options, while others continued with their usual practices. The findings showed a slight decrease in the number of sugary snack sales purchased in schools where the labels were displayed.

This method, called PACE labeling, is designed to help people make a direct connection between food choices and the effort required to burn off those calories. For example, consuming a small chocolate bar, which contains around 230 calories, would require approximately 46 minutes of walking or 23 minutes of running to burn off. While the decrease in sugary snack purchases was small, the study suggests that having this information available might play a role in influencing decisions about food consumption.

Dr. Natalia Iris, one of the lead researchers, noted that although the change in purchasing habits was minor, PACE labeling could still serve as a helpful tool in reducing sugar intake. However, reactions to the labels were mixed. Some schools raised concerns about the potential negative impact on students’ mental well-being, particularly those who may already have an unhealthy relationship with food. Researchers emphasized that these concerns should be taken into account before any widespread implementation of this labeling system.

Even small adjustments in daily calorie intake and activity levels can contribute to better health over time. Health experts suggest that reducing calorie consumption by just 100 calories a day, combined with an increase in physical movement, can contribute to long-term weight management and overall well-being. PACE labeling is one possible approach to encouraging healthier choices, but it is not a universal solution that will work for everyone.

Professor Amanda Daley, another researcher involved in the study, pointed out that while PACE labels may not be a definitive fix for unhealthy eating habits, they introduce a different way for individuals to think about food. Instead of simply looking at calorie counts, people can start to understand the balance between energy intake and physical activity in a way that feels more tangible.

The study raises broader questions about how to support individuals, especially young people, in making healthier choices. While some may find PACE labels beneficial, others might view them as unnecessary or even discouraging. Future research will be necessary to determine the best ways to introduce this concept without unintended consequences, particularly among those who may already struggle with food-related concerns.

As obesity rates continue to rise, researchers and policymakers are looking for innovative strategies to encourage better eating habits. The long-term effectiveness of PACE labeling for reducing sugary snack sales remains uncertain, but it has sparked discussions about how to communicate the impact of food choices more effectively. Schools and public health officials will need to weigh the potential benefits against the possible drawbacks before deciding whether to implement these labels more widely. Meanwhile, efforts to promote balanced nutrition and increased physical activity will continue to be a priority in addressing public health challenges.

