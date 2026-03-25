Study Finds AI Diet Plans Fall Short

AI meal plans may miss essential nutrition for growing teenagers.

Researchers are raising concerns about the growing use of artificial intelligence tools to create diet plans for teenagers after a new study found that many of these programs may provide incomplete nutrition advice. The findings suggest that while AI programs are becoming popular sources of health guidance, they may not yet be reliable enough to support the dietary needs of adolescents without professional oversight.

The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, compared diet plans created by several widely used AI systems with meal plans prepared by a trained dietitian. Scientists wanted to understand whether computer-generated advice could match professional recommendations for teenagers who were overweight or living with obesity. Interest in digital nutrition tools has grown as families search for affordable and easy ways to manage health concerns, especially as adolescent obesity rates continue to rise worldwide.

Health experts note that teenagers have unique nutritional needs because their bodies and brains are still developing. Proper intake of calories, protein, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals supports growth, learning, and hormone changes during these years. When nutrition falls short, it can affect physical health, energy levels, and long-term well-being. Because access to dietitians can be limited due to cost or availability, some families turn to online chatbots and AI programs for guidance.

To test how well these systems performed, researchers asked five different AI models to create multiple three-day diet plans based on standardized profiles of adolescent boys and girls with excess body weight. These plans were then compared with dietitian-designed menus built according to established nutrition guidelines. Scientists analyzed total calories as well as the balance of major nutrients such as carbohydrates, fats, and protein.

The results showed a clear pattern. Diet plans generated by AI consistently recommended fewer calories than those prepared by the dietitian. On average, the difference reached nearly 700 calories per day. Protein levels were also lower, along with reduced amounts of fats and carbohydrates. Researchers warned that such gaps could be significant for teenagers, whose higher energy demands support growth and daily activity.

Another concern involved how nutrients were balanced. AI-generated diets tended to favor higher amounts of protein and fat while reducing carbohydrates below recommended levels. Scientists believe this pattern may reflect the influence of popular dieting trends commonly discussed online, rather than established medical guidelines. While certain low-carbohydrate diets may be appropriate for some adults under supervision, experts caution that adolescents require balanced nutrition to support brain development and metabolism.

The study also found large differences in vitamin and mineral content among the AI-created meal plans. Some plans lacked consistency and failed to match professional standards across key nutrients. Researchers said this variation could increase the risk of deficiencies if teenagers relied solely on automated advice over time.

Dietitian-prepared plans, in contrast, stayed within recommended ranges for nutrient distribution. Carbohydrates accounted for nearly half of daily calories, while protein and fat levels aligned with national dietary guidance. These plans reflected individualized decision-making based on growth needs rather than generalized patterns.

Although the research identified several concerns, investigators acknowledged limitations. The study examined only specific AI models, and these technologies continue to change rapidly. The meal plans were created using standardized profiles rather than real teenagers, meaning personal habits and preferences were not fully represented. Even so, the consistent differences between AI and professional plans suggest that current systems may struggle with complex nutritional calculations.

Experts say AI tools may still serve a helpful role as educational resources or starting points for discussion. However, relying on them alone for adolescent dietary planning may carry risks until improvements are made. Nutrition professionals emphasize that growing bodies require careful monitoring, adjustments, and follow-up that automated systems cannot yet fully provide.

The findings arrive at a time when digital health tools are expanding quickly, often faster than research can evaluate their safety. As more families experiment with technology-driven wellness advice, researchers stress the importance of combining innovation with human expertise. Until AI systems demonstrate consistent accuracy across energy needs and nutrient balance, professional guidance remains the safest approach for supporting adolescent nutrition.

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AI diet plans underestimate teen nutrition and miss key nutrients

Artificial intelligence diet plans underestimate nutrient intake compared to dietitians in adolescents