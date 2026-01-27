Study Links Alcohol Use to Cancer

Long-term heavy drinking raises colorectal cancer risk, researchers find.

A growing number of people choose the start of a new year to rethink their drinking habits, and new research adds weight to that decision. A long-term study from the American Cancer Society has found that heavy alcohol use over many years is linked to a higher risk of colorectal cancer. The findings come from a large review of health data and point to lasting effects that build up across adulthood rather than short-term changes.

The study, published in the journal Cancer, followed more than 88,000 adults in the United States over a 20-year period. Researchers tracked how much alcohol participants drank at different stages of life, starting in early adulthood and continuing into older age. Beer, wine, and liquor were all included. Participants reported their average weekly intake during four age ranges, allowing researchers to look at long-term patterns rather than single snapshots in time.

To make comparisons clearer, researchers grouped people by drinking level. Heavy drinkers were defined as those who consumed more than 14 drinks per week. Moderate drinkers had between seven and 14 drinks weekly, while lighter drinkers fell below that range. Over the course of the study, 1,679 participants were diagnosed with colorectal cancer, which includes cancers of the colon and rectum.

The strongest finding was tied to consistent heavy drinking across adulthood. People who fell into this group had a much higher risk of developing colorectal cancer compared to lighter drinkers. Overall risk was about 25% higher, while the risk of rectal cancer was nearly doubled. When compared only to light drinkers, those with steady heavy drinking habits showed close to a 91% higher risk of colorectal cancer.

Moderate drinking showed a lower overall risk than heavy drinking, though it was not risk-free. The study also looked at colorectal adenomas, which are growths that can turn into cancer over time. In this area, results were less clear. Current drinking levels did not show a strong pattern, but people who had stopped drinking altogether appeared to have a lower risk of some non-advanced polyps than those who continued to drink lightly.

Researchers noted several limits to the study. Because it was observational, it could not prove that alcohol directly caused cancer. It also relied on self-reported drinking habits, which can be imperfect. Even so, the size of the study and its long follow-up period give the results weight. The authors concluded that long-term heavy alcohol use may raise colorectal cancer risk, while stopping or cutting back could lower the risk of some early warning signs.

Health experts say the results fit with what is already known about alcohol and the body. Alcohol has been linked to several types of cancer for years. Doctors explain that alcohol creates stress in the body, leading to inflammation and changes in how cells repair damage. Over time, this can affect many systems, including the gut, liver, and hormones. Even moderate drinking has been shown to place strain on these systems when done consistently.

Other clinicians point out that taking breaks from alcohol can lead to noticeable health changes. Improvements in blood pressure, liver health, and inflammation have been seen within months of reducing or stopping drinking. These changes also affect long-term risks tied to heart disease, stroke, and certain cancers, including colorectal cancer.

For many people, efforts like “Dry January” serve as a starting point rather than a final goal. While a month without alcohol can offer short-term benefits, this research suggests that long-term habits matter most. The risk appears to grow with steady exposure over years, not just occasional heavy weeks.

As researchers continue to study alcohol and cancer, the message remains steady. Lowering alcohol intake over time may reduce cancer risk, while heavy lifelong drinking increases it. For adults looking to protect their health, the findings provide another reason to think carefully about how much alcohol becomes part of everyday life.

