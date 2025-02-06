Study Links Autism Genes to Newborn Brain

A study links autism-related genetic variants to white matter changes in newborn brains.

New research is offering a closer look at how genetics influence brain development right from birth. A recent study examined how certain genes associated with autism may shape the brain’s white matter in newborn babies, potentially providing insight into early neurological differences.

Autism affects roughly one in 100 children worldwide, but identifying it early remains a challenge. Scientists have been working to understand whether subtle changes in brain structure, visible in newborn babies, could be linked to a genetic likelihood of autism. This study focused on white matter, the part of the brain responsible for transmitting information. It develops rapidly during pregnancy and infancy, forming pathways essential for thinking and movement. While genetics play a role in this process, their exact influence has been difficult to pinpoint.

Researchers analyzed brain scans of 221 newborn babies of European ancestry, using a high-resolution imaging technique that allowed them to examine fine details of white matter structure. Genetic data was also collected from the infants, and researchers calculated each child’s overall genetic likelihood of developing autism based on known genetic markers. The study looked at whether these genetic scores correlated with specific patterns in white matter structure.

Findings revealed that newborns with a higher genetic likelihood of autism had differences in a specific white matter tract known as the superior corona radiata, which plays a role in motor and cognitive functions. These infants showed a larger cross-section in this area, suggesting that genetic factors may shape the brain’s structure even before birth. However, there were no significant differences in the microscopic structure of white matter, meaning that the differences were more about overall shape rather than density or composition.

Further analysis showed that these structural differences extended to other white matter pathways involved in movement and thinking. The genes linked to these changes have already been connected to brain connectivity and synaptic function, adding more evidence to the idea that genetic factors influence early brain wiring. While these findings don’t provide a way to diagnose autism at birth, they offer clues about how brain development unfolds in infants who may later be diagnosed with autism.

Although the results are promising, the study had some limitations. The differences observed were relatively small, and some findings did not hold up under stricter statistical testing. This means that while there is a connection between genetic markers and white matter structure, more research is needed to confirm these findings in larger and more diverse groups of infants.

Understanding how genetics shape early brain development could lead to earlier identification of children who may benefit from additional support. The hope is that by combining genetic and brain imaging research, scientists can better understand autism’s early biological roots. Future studies will need to explore how these early brain differences relate to later cognitive and behavioral outcomes.

This research moves us one step closer to understanding how genetic factors shape the developing brain, offering valuable information for scientists studying autism. While it does not suggest that neuroimaging can predict autism in newborns, it highlights how early brain structure is influenced by inherited traits. As knowledge in this field grows, it may help pave the way for better screening tools and more personalized support strategies for children and families affected by autism.

