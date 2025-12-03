Study Links Beliefs to Instagram Overuse

Beliefs influence how strongly Instagram users feel controlled by their behavior.

Many people spend long stretches of time on social media, and a new study suggests that what a person believes about this behavior may matter just as much as the behavior itself. The study followed more than twelve hundred regular Instagram users and found that those who believed they were addicted to the platform actually had a history of overuse and a more difficult time pulling back from it. The pattern held even when the actual level of use was similar to those who viewed their scrolling as a habit rather than a loss of control. The research was carried out by teams from the California Institute of Technology and the University of Southern California, who set out to explore how personal beliefs and outside messages affect a person’s sense of control over social media use.

Participants were asked about daily patterns, how often the app was opened to track possible overuse, and how tempted they felt to check it during dull moments. Some participants were also shown material that echoed the U.S. Surgeon General’s statement calling social media addictive. After seeing that message, many reported feeling less able to guide their own actions. They described more struggles to stop scrolling, more slip-ups when trying to reduce time on the app, and stronger feelings of being stuck in a loop of checking, reacting, and checking again. Even when actual usage did not rise, the sense of helplessness did.

The study found that belief played a strong part in how people judged themselves. Those who saw their behavior as a habit were less likely to report guilt or discouragement. They were also less likely to feel trapped. A habit, in the context of the study, was described as an automatic chain of actions that begins with opening the app and continues with scrolling and reacting without much thought. This view did not bring the same self-blame as the belief that the behavior marked a loss of control.

Researchers pointed out that news stories may add weight to the term “addiction.” The study noted that news outlets use the phrase “social media addiction” far more often than “social media habits.” This pattern may lead the public to see overuse as a sign of something far more serious than it is for most people. The study did not dismiss concerns about heavy use. Instead, it suggested that the language surrounding the topic may shape how people view their own behavior and how much control they believe they have.

The research team stressed that a small group of users do show signs that call for clinical care. Around two percent of those surveyed had symptoms such as distress, disruption of daily tasks, and difficulty stepping away even when the app no longer brought pleasure. These symptoms share features seen in other forms of addiction. At the same time, the study found that eighteen percent of users believed they were addicted even though their behavior did not match true clinical patterns.

By placing heavy use in a more realistic frame, the study suggested that many people may feel less blame and more capable of changing their habits. The findings offer a reminder that belief can shape behavior, and that seeing heavy use as a habit instead of a personal failure may help people regain a sense of control.

