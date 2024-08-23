Study Shows Eating Eggs Can Slow Cognitive Decline in Women

Eating eggs may be a simple way to combat Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Eggs have long held a mixed reputation in the world of nutrition. On one hand, they are often revered for being a rich source of essential nutrients like protein, vitamins, and minerals like choline, which supports brain health. On the other hand, their cholesterol content has led to concerns about their impact on heart health. There’s even an “all egg diet, that claims to help individuals lose weight by focusing on extremely low calorie and high protein intake. The diet, of course, involves eating only eggs for a certain amount of time. Proponents of the diet argue that the high protein content of eggs promotes a feeling of fullness without ingesting a ton of calories, and low carbohydrate intake forces the body to burn fat for energy, leading to rapid weight loss. However, it doesn’t take a nutritionist to see how eating only eggs can lead to nutritional deficiencies and isn’t likely to be very sustainable.

In any case, eggs certainly have a mixed reputation. But when it comes to addressing cognitive decline, any boost to brain power is welcomed as cognitive decline, including Alzheimer’s disease and memory impairments, are becoming a major public health concern. More than 6.9 million Americans over the age of 65 were affected by Alzheimer’s disease in 2024, and this number is expected to double by 2060. These staggering numbers led researchers to consider whether eggs might be able to help combat the crisis.

Previous studies have yielded mixed results. Some have suggested that they may support cognitive function, particularly in women, while other research has found no significant effects, or different impacts based on gender. To investigate this further, a recent study published in Nutrients focused specifically on the link between egg consumption and cognitive decline over a four-year period in elderly adults.

The study drew on data from the Rancho Bernardo Study, which involved middle- and upper-middle-class adults in Southern California over multiple years. In that study, egg consumption and cognitive performance were measured during two separate visits between 1988 and 1996. After excluding individuals who were under 55, had missing data, or had suffered a stroke, 890 participants (533 women and 357 men) were included in the final participant pool.

For the current research, the team assessed cognitive function using three different tests. The Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) tested overall cognitive function, including recall, attention, orientation, and language skills. The Trail-Making Test, Part B (Trails B), measured executive functions, including mental flexibility and visuomotor tracking, and a category fluency test examined participants’ verbal fluency and semantic memory by asking them to list as many animals as possible in one minute. Egg consumption was tracked using a food frequency questionnaire, and other factors like age, education, diet, lifestyle behaviors, and health history were all considered.

Results ultimately showed that eating eggs had a noticeable effect on cognitive function in women, but not in men. Specifically, women who consumed more eggs over the four-year period showed less decline in verbal fluency compared to those who ate fewer or no eggs. The researchers found that for each increase in egg consumption, there was a slight but significant reduction in the decline of category fluency scores among women. This finding remained consistent even after adjusting for variables such as age, education, and lifestyle.

On the other hand, egg consumption did not have a significant effect on the other cognitive tests, such as the MMSE or Trails B, nor did it affect cognitive performance in men.

The findings highlight the potential role of eggs in supporting cognitive health, particularly for older women. Given that the cognitive decline associated with aging is a major concern, especially as life expectancy increases, this offers valuable insights into how simply lifestyle changes may go a long way in preserving brain health and lowering increasing rates of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

