Study Shows How Children’s Immune Systems Fight Cancer

The study revealed that tumors in children generally provoke less of an inflammatory response compared to those in adults. Children’s tumors also tend to have fewer genetic mutations, making them appear less foreign to the immune system. As a result, the immune system doesn’t attack these tumors as aggressively. “Children’s immune cells often aren’t activated against tumors in the same way adults’ are,” explained one of the researchers. This could explain why some common treatments, like checkpoint inhibitors designed to enhance the immune system’s attack on cancer cells, are less effective in pediatric cases.

Tracking immune responses over time was another key focus of the research. In some children, the team observed changes in the number and activity of killer T cells, the immune cells that target and destroy cancer cells. These observations could offer new ways to measure how well treatments are working and adjust them for individual patients. The researchers believe this approach could complement existing methods that analyze tumor genetics, providing a more personalized path to treatment.

The differences between children’s and adults’ immune responses also point to the need for new therapies tailored specifically to younger patients. While current immunotherapies aim to amplify existing immune activity, they may not work as intended if the child’s immune system isn’t already targeting the tumor. This suggests a need for treatments that first stimulate immune cells to recognize and attack cancer before other therapies come into play. Such strategies could open up new possibilities for improving outcomes in children with cancer.

These findings also bring a fresh perspective to precision medicine, an approach that adapts treatment to the unique characteristics of each patient. Historically, this field has focused largely on the genetic features of tumors. By incorporating a deeper understanding of the immune system, researchers hope to create treatments that address both the tumor and the body’s natural defenses. The researchers are optimistic that this dual focus could lead to better outcomes for children and potentially reduce the side effects of treatment.

The study represents a collaborative effort between scientists and clinicians, supported by several Swedish organizations dedicated to advancing cancer research. As the team looks ahead, they plan to expand their work by testing these immune-monitoring techniques on a larger scale. Their goal is to integrate these methods into routine care, offering a more comprehensive way to track and treat cancer in children. While challenges remain, the insights gained from this research provide a promising step toward understanding and addressing the unique needs of pediatric cancer patients.

Sources:

Study reveals how children’s immune systems react to cancer

Systems-level immunomonitoring in children with solid tumors to enable precision medicine: Cell