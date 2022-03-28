Sudden Stops Pose Nasty Problems for Truck Drivers

Keep hands on the wheel before and during a collision.

The News Tribune1 is reporting that a truck with a bed full of heavy granite slabs had traveled all the way from Nebraska unscathed until succumbing to an accident in the Tacoma area. Fortunately, nobody was injured.

The semi-truck was headed north on I-5 around 11 a.m. when a car in front of it suddenly slowed down. The 65-year-old truck driver was forced to slam on his brakes to avoid hitting the vehicle, an investigation determined. There were two stacks of granite slabs on the truck bed. The momentum of the brake-slamming caused the straps on the back stack to break.

The slabs lurched forward, hitting the front stack which then pushed through the cabin, where the driver sits. To avoid colliding with the vehicle, the driver of the truck pulled to the right.

The cleanup for that accident lasted for 7 hours.

Why truck accidents are more dangerous than car accidents

According to statistics, accidents involving trucks are worse than cart accidents due to their heavy load. Trucks cannot come to a full stop as quickly as a car can. Many trucks can also carry dangerous loads that increase the danger to other drivers on the street.

Anyone involved in an accident with a truck driver who find themselves suffering from is are recommended to do the following:

Don’t panic and document vehicle damage for both your vehicle and theirs.

Keep hands on the wheel before and during a collision.

Turn on hazard lights

Leave the vehicle immediately

Initiate emergency brakes

Try to slow the car down and honk the horn before the collision.

If you crash, follow traditional accident protocols.

Contact an Omaha truck accident attorney in your area as soon as possible.

According to studies, there were 388,000 large truck accidents in 2018. This means that truck accidents make up about 6.5 percent of total accidents. However, truck accidents make up twice the percentage of fatal crashes. Additionally, the CDC has announced that over $75 billion were the total cost of vehicle accidents.

Furthermore, over 233 people were killed and 14,100 people were injured in car accidents in Nebraska in 2020. One crash occurred every 18 minutes, an average of 39 people were injured each day, and an accident fatality occurred once every 38 hours.

