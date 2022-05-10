Suffering an Amputation in a DUI Car Accident

When you have suffered a serious injury like this, your PIP insurance coverage will likely be insufficient to cover your damages.

An amputated limb is something most of us would prefer not to think about, but the truth is that many individuals experience this firsthand after being involved in a DUI accident1. Amputations can come in many different forms, as a car accident can injure limbs in many different ways. Although prosthetics have come a long way over the years, it goes without saying that an amputation is a life-changing injury. So what can you do about it if you have experienced this due to a drunk driver?

If you’re wondering: “How can I find attorneys near me?,” the answer is that it’s actually pretty straightforward. First, you should get in touch with a qualified, experienced DUI accident attorney for targeted legal advice. Although it can be difficult to track down Jersey City accident lawyers, the truth is that help is always available. Booking a consultation is easy, and during this initial meeting, you can discuss the details of your situation in more depth. From there, you can pursue a settlement that reflects the true extent of everything you’ve been forced to endure.

New Jersey’s No-Fault Laws

To understand the implications of an amputation, you first need to understand the “no-fault” system that has been adopted by New Jersey2. This system allows individuals to file claims with their own PIP insurance providers in a relatively easy fashion – without ever assigning blame to another party. In addition, the state also allows you to purchase expanded insurance which gives you more options to file lawsuits after an injury. New Jersey is one of the few no-fault states to give drivers a choice in the matter.

So, what does this have to do with amputations? Well, if you suffer an amputation, it is classified as a “serious injury.” When you have suffered a serious injury like this, your PIP insurance coverage will likely be insufficient to cover your damages. So what happens next? Are you stuck?

No – because New Jersey allows you to step outside the limitations of the no-fault system as long as your injury is serious enough. This means you can sue for a much larger settlement amount.

Where Can I Find a Qualified Attorney?

If you’ve been searching for Jersey City DUI or DWI lawyers, there are many qualified individuals all around you who can help. These lawyers know how serious an amputated limb can be, and they will help you fight for your rights in an effective manner. For this type of injury, you really need to strive for the maximums settlement amount possible. Book your consultation with a qualified attorney today, and you can do just that.

Sources: