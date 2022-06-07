Suing for Disfigurement After a Maryland Accident

Perhaps the most notable example would be a facial scar, burn, or blemish. However, scars on the body may also constitute disfigurement.

Becoming disfigured is one of the worst possible outcomes of an accident in Maryland. While lacerations and broken bones can heal over time, a disfigured body does not. This type of permanent injury can be especially difficult to deal with because it is both physical and psychological in nature. Disfigurement can lead to lower levels of confidence, romantic difficulties, lack of employment, and many other issues. Faced with these kinds of issues, many disfigured victims choose to sue those responsible for their accidents.

If you find yourself in this situation, it’s best to get in touch with a qualified, experienced accident attorney as soon as possible. With help from one of these legal professionals, you can approach your lawsuit in the most efficient, confident way possible. Your attorney can help you gather evidence while representing you in court and at the negotiation table. With their help, you can recover a considerable settlement for everything you’re going through.

Examples of Disfigurement

So what exactly constitutes disfigurement? Generally speaking, these are permanent injuries that are visible to other individuals. These injuries can damage an individual’s appearance, image, and reputation. Legal definitions of disfigurement include:

“An externally visible blemish or scar that impairs one’s appearance” “A direct result of Bodily Injury that extends to more than 20% of the entire external body.” “An externally visible malformation.”

As you can see, these definitions are quite broad. There are many injuries that may be considered disfigurements. Perhaps the most notable example would be a facial scar, burn, or blemish. However, scars on the body may also constitute disfigurement. An amputated limb may also be considered a form of disfigurement.

Disfigurement is Considered Its Own Separate Damage

The most important thing to remember is that disfigurement is considered its own separate damage. This means that you can claim this damage in addition to other damages that you might have suffered as a result of the accident. For example, a facial scar might have required costly surgery. But the cost of this surgery will only comprise a portion of the settlement, as the non-economic losses and mental distress associated with the disfiguring scars must also be factored in. Often, injuries that are disfiguring in nature lead to much higher settlements compared to those that are not disfiguring.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching for a qualified, experienced accident attorney in Baltimore, there are many legal professionals waiting to assist you. With their help, you can strive for justice, hold negligent parties accountable, and pursue a considerable settlement for your damages. Although your disfigurement may be permanent, a settlement can provide you with a sense of justice and closure. Book your consultation with a qualified attorney today, and you can learn more about your legal options.