Suing the Department of Transportation for Motorcycle Accidents in Philadelphia

Most people assume that when you file a motorcycle accident lawsuit, you can only sue other drivers. But the truth is that there is a range of potential defendants that may be held liable for motorcycle injuries, including government agencies. But can you really sue the Department of Transport for damages? Under what circumstances might this be possible? And most importantly, what should you do if you have been injured in a motorcycle accident?

An Example of the DoT Being Sued for a Motorcycle Accident

In November of 2022, the family of a deceased motorcyclist decided to sue the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Why? According to their lawsuit, their family member died because of a ditch left by the Department of Transportation in the middle of a road. The lawsuit alleges that the agency didn’t let anyone know that it had dug the ditch – which posed an especially notable risk to motorcyclists.

According to local residents, PennDOT had dug up the section of road in order to replace a drainage pipe. They backfilled the ditch but failed to pave it, and this proved to be an issue when rainfall washed the backfill out of the ditch. The lawsuit claims that the agency knew about this issue but did nothing to address the problem. They even failed to post adequate signage warning motorists of the risk. Evidence shows that the motorcyclist was traveling well under the speed limit at the time of the crash. PennDOT allegedly rushed to pave the ditch as soon as they became aware of the fatality.

Suing Other Government Agencies

The above account is just one example of when a government agency can be sued for a motorcycle accident, and there are many other examples. Perhaps one of the most obvious examples is when a motorcyclist is struck by a government operated vehicle. This might include a postal truck, a police car, an ambulance, a fire truck, a garbage truck, and so on.

There are also many other road issues that could lead to lawsuits against the state government. For example, signs could be misleading or incorrect, causing people to get into accidents. Potholes may also form the basis for personal injury lawsuits filed against the state government. If you believe that your motorcycle accident was caused by a poorly-maintained road, you should get in touch with qualified lawyers and go over your legal options.

Where Can I Find a Qualified Motorcycle Accident Attorney in Pennsylvania?

If you’ve been searching for Philadelphia motorcycle accident lawyers, there are many options available. If you have been injured in one of these crashes, you should seek out Pennsylvania motorcycle accident lawyers as soon as possible. With help from these motorcycle accident lawyers, you can strive for the best possible outcome and a fair settlement. During your consultation with your accident lawyers, you can discuss who you can sue. Reach out today to get started.

