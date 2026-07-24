Super Lawyers Recognizes Eight McKeen & Associates Attorneys; Names McKeen to Top 10 and Top 5 Lists

Super Lawyers recognizes outstanding attorneys from more than 70 practice areas through a patented selection process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and evaluations by a highly credentialed panel of attorneys.

DETROIT, Mich. – McKeen & Associates is proud to announce that eight of its attorneys have been recognized by Super Lawyers, the peer-reviewed attorney rating service that honors outstanding lawyers based on professional achievement and peer recognition.

The following attorneys were named to the 2026 Michigan Super Lawyers list:

Brian McKeen

J. Kelly Carley

Richard Counsman

Andrew Kay

John LaParl, Jr.

Kenneth Lee

David Tirella

In addition, McKeen attorney Kiersten Jo Reinhold was recognized as a 2026 Michigan Rising Star, an honor reserved for outstanding attorneys early in their careers.

Brian McKeen also received two of the publication’s highest distinctions, earning a place among the Top 10 Lawyers in Michigan and the Top Five Personal Injury Lawyers in Michigan.

“It is gratifying to be recognized by our peers who appreciate the expertise, skill and dedication of our lawyers,” said Brian McKeen, founder and managing partner, McKeen & Associates. “While individual accolades are nice, it is really a testament to the strength of our entire team and our unwavering commitment to achieving justice for people whose lives have been changed by medical negligence and other serious injuries.”

Super Lawyers recognizes outstanding attorneys from more than 70 practice areas through a patented selection process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and evaluations by a highly credentialed panel of attorneys.

About McKeen & Associates

McKeen & Associates, P.C. is a leader in representing individuals injured by the negligence of others particularly in or by hospitals and physicians. In addition, McKeen & Associates, P.C. has successfully represented clients injured in a variety of other circumstances. Based in Detroit, McKeen & Associates represents clients in both federal and state courts throughout Michigan and the United States. For more information, visit www.mckeenassociates.com.