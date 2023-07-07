SurVaxM May Improve Survival Rates for Those with Glioblastoma

New vaccine may offer brain tumor patients a better prognosis.

Glioblastoma, the most prevalent malignant brain tumor in adults, has long posed a formidable challenge to medical researchers due to its aggressive nature and the limited treatment options that are available. However, a potential breakthrough has emerged in the form of an experimental vaccine called SurVaxM. The vaccine, which is currently undergoing clinical trials, has shown promising results in extending the survival time of patients with glioblastoma.

Glioblastoma is often diagnosed at an advanced stage, with the tumor having already spread to other parts of the brain and spinal cord. As a result, patients with this condition typically have an average survival time of only 12 to 18 months, and the five-year survival rate is a dismal 6.8 percent. Moreover, most patients experience debilitating symptoms, including chronic headaches, nausea and vomiting, blurred vision, changes in cognitive functioning and memory loss, personality changes, muscle weakness, difficulty speaking and seizures.

The introduction of SurVaxM, however, has brought renewed hope to patients and researchers alike. It offers a revolutionary way to minimize symptoms and stop cancer growth.

The initial clinical trials of SurVaxM have demonstrated significant success, with patients experiencing an average survival time of 26 months—an improvement over the standard treatment regimens which commonly produce poorer prognoses. Traditionally, the treatment for glioblastoma consists of surgical intervention, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. However, SurVaxM represents a novel approach by stimulating the immune system to target and attack a molecule called Survivin, which is present in all glioblastoma cells. Survivin plays a crucial role in the survival of these cancer cells, and by teaching the immune system to identify and eliminate the molecules, SurVaxM aims to halt tumor progression and improve patient outcomes.

In the most recent clinical trial, patients were administered a 500 mg dose of SurVaxM every two weeks for a total of four doses, in addition to receiving radiation therapy and the chemotherapy drug temozolomide (TMZ). The dosage is administered via injection, with half the patients receiving SurVaxM and the other half receiving a placebo. A cohort of 63 patients, ranging from 20 to 82 years old, participated in this trial. Encouragingly, after six months, 95 percent of the patients showed no signs of cancer progression and experienced no adverse effects from the treatment.

Following the initial success of the first round of clinical trials, MimiVax—the company behind SurVaxM—is moving forward with trial phase 2b. This next phase will involve enrolling 270 newly diagnosed patients across 10 treatment centers in the United States and China, thereby expanding the scope of the study and further evaluating the vaccine’s efficacy.

One notable advantage of SurVaxM is its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier, which has posed a significant challenge for other cancer treatments like checkpoint inhibitors. While checkpoint inhibitors have shown success in treating lung and breast cancer, their effectiveness against glioblastomas has been limited due to their inability to reach the brain. SurVaxM’s unique mechanism of action gives it an edge in targeting Survivin and combatting this devastating form of brain cancer.

