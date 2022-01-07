Surveillance and Sexual Harassment Cases in Fort Lauderdale

Some employers are installing hidden cameras in an effort to protect themselves against sexual harassment lawsuits.

Surveillance footage can play an interesting role in sexual harassment lawsuits. In some cases, sexual harassment lawsuits are filed because individuals within a company illegally install cameras to spy on other workers. In other situations, surveillance footage can be used as evidence, allowing victims to prove without a doubt that sexual harassment actually took place.

If you have experienced sexual harassment in your workplace, it makes sense to get in touch with a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney in Florida as soon as possible. The sooner you get in touch with a legal professional, the better. The statute of limitations may prevent you from taking legal action if you wait too long.

Ocwen Financial Corp. Sued for Sexual Harassment Over Spy Cameras

Back in 2004, it was reported that two female former employees were still struggling with their sexual harassment lawsuit, despite having filed it four years prior. One of their co-workers had spied on them in the bathroom and videotaped them from underneath their office desks. They reported the incidents, but their supervisors did not take adequate action. Instead, they mocked the victims, and one of these supervisors told one of these women to “get underneath his desk.”

The guilty employee was arrested for several crimes, however, including voyeurism. This individual later revealed that he sold footage of women undressing, and footage of one of the sexual harassment victims was eventually published. In 2005, the women were finally awarded $1 million each as a result of their lawsuit. This award was made possible by the persistence of William M. Julien, the attorney for the plaintiff.

The Rising Role of Surveillance Cameras for Sexual Harassment Lawsuits

Over the years, both employees and employers have been exploring the uses of video cameras for a wide range of purposes. Although the above case shows how installing these video cameras can be an act of gross misconduct, various entities are using cameras for other purposes. Some employers are installing hidden cameras in an effort to protect themselves against sexual harassment lawsuits.

Essentially, executives are filming private conversations with employees in case the employee falsely accuses them of sexually harassing them at a later date. Of course, victims can also use their own surveillance footage to prove that sexual harassment did occur. Of course, there are limits to when and how surveillance footage can be used as evidence in court, especially if the person is not aware they are being recorded. As a side note, installing surveillance cameras has been shown to deter workplace violence and harassment.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Fort Lauderdale area for a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney, look no further than the Law Office of William M. Julien, P.A. We have helped numerous sexual harassment victims in Fort Lauderdale, and we can help you strive towards a fair, adequate settlement for everything you’ve been forced to endure. Book your consultation today.