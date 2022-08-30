Technology Privacy and Security Laws You Should Know

The Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act is a law that requires financial institutions to disclose their information-sharing practices to consumers.

Everyone should be aware of several important technology privacy and security laws. Here are five of the most important ones:

1. The Computer Fraud and Abuse Act

The Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) was a U.S. federal law enacted in 1986. The CFAA is a law that makes it illegal to access a computer without permission or to go beyond the permissions you have been given. It also prohibits damage or destruction of data on a computer. The CFAA was amended in 1996, 2001, and 2008. In 2013, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the CFAA does not prohibit unauthorized access to publicly available information on a website. The CFAA has been criticized for its broad language and potential to criminalize activities that are not necessarily harmful. In 2014, Microsoft announced its Microsoft Disclosure Reporting (MDR) program, which allows security researchers to report vulnerabilities in Microsoft MDR products without fear of prosecution under the CFAA.

2. The Electronic Communications Privacy Act

The law protects people from someone else reading or listening to their emails, text messages, and other electronic communications without permission. It also protects people from someone else accessing information that has been saved on a computer or other electronic device without permission. If someone breaks this law, they could be fined or sent to prison. The law also allows people to use encryption to protect their communications from unauthorized access.

3. The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act

The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) is a law that was enacted in 1998 to help protect the online privacy of children. The law requires websites and online services to get permission from parents before collecting, using or disclosing any personal information from children. In addition, the law requires websites and online services to give parents notice of their privacy practices and let them review and approve the collection and use of their child’s personal information. The law allows parents to request that websites or online services delete their child’s personal information. The FTC has the authority to enforce COPPA and has brought actions against companies violating the law.

4. The Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

The Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act is a law that requires financial institutions to disclose their information-sharing practices to consumers. It also gives consumers the right to opt-out of having their personal information shared with third parties. The law requires financial institutions to provide customers with a notice of their rights, and customers must affirmatively opt-out if they do not want their information shared. If a customer does not opt out, the financial institution can share the customer’s information with third parties without the customer’s consent. In addition, the law requires financial institutions to have an operations support system in place so that customers can easily opt-out of information sharing if they so choose. Ultimately, the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act seeks to protect consumers by giving them greater control over how their personal information is used and shared by financial institutions.

5. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

Understanding these laws can help protect your privacy and security when using technology.