Ten McKeen & Associates Attorneys Named Super Lawyers

Brian McKeen recognized as one of the top 10 in the nation.

DETROIT – Super Lawyers, an attorney rating service that bases its selection of outstanding attorneys on independent research and peer nominations and evaluations, named nine McKeen & Associates attorneys to its 2023 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists for the State of Michigan.

Brian McKeen was named a Top 10 Super Lawyer, Medical Malpractice, plaintiff. Jody Aaron was named a Top 100 and Top 50 Women Super Lawyer, Medical Malpractice, plaintiff. J. Kelly Carly, Richard Counsman, Andrew Kay, Kenneth Lee, Norman Rosen and David Tirella were named Super Lawyers, Medical Malpractice, plaintiff.

This year’s McKeen Rising Stars were Steven Hurbis and Victor Balta, Medical Malpractice, plaintiff.

“We are humbled to receive recognition from this prestigious organization,” said Brian McKeen, founder and managing partner of McKeen & Associates. “I am proud of my team and our work on behalf of our clients pursuing civil justice. We work hard each and every day to achieve the best possible outcomes for our clients.”

McKeen & Associates, P.C. is a leader in representing individuals injured by the negligence of others particularly in or by hospitals and physicians. In addition, McKeen & Associates, P.C. has successfully represented clients injured in a variety of other circumstances. Based in Detroit, McKeen & Associates represents clients in both federal and state courts brought throughout Michigan and the United States. For more information, visit www.mckeenassociates.com.