Tennessee Deputy Keeps Job Amidst Sexual Harassment Scandal

When a government official commits sexual harassment, the expectation is that they experience consequences. Most people would probably be surprised to learn that this often never happens. When one Tennessee deputy sexually harassed multiple women, he not only kept his job but also retained his rank. Questions are being raised about how this situation has been handled, and the victims are understandably outraged.

Multiple Women Have Come Forward

On November 18th, it was reported that multiple women had accused a deputy in Williamson County of sexual harassment. Because so many women came forward, outside observers quickly commented that the alleged harassment almost certainly took place. These women showed no signs of coordinating with each other, and so their stories seem believable. They have accused a specific deputy of inappropriate touching, sexual comments, unsolicited sexual photos, and more.

The Allegations Are Damning

The reports are quite damning, and they seem to suggest that this deputy was regularly touching women inappropriately and making clearly sexual comments towards them. He often referred to women as “MILFs,” and at one point sent a nude picture of himself to a woman who did not want to receive it. The deputy himself admitted that what he did was enough to get him terminated when he was questioned by the department.

Nothing Was Done

In an official statement, the department admitted that the deputy had gone through sexual harassment training in the past. Obviously, this training was ineffective. In addition, the department seems to have taken no action against the deputy, as he has kept his rank and his job. The only real consequence he faced was a five-day suspension. He was also required to undergo additional sexual harassment training. It’s worth noting that some women in this workplace claim that they were not offended by this deputy’s actions and that they believed he was “just trying to be funny.” That said, many of the victims feel that his lack of punishment sends the wrong message about sexual harassment.

