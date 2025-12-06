Texas Sues East Plano Islamic Center for Securities Fraud

On Friday, Paxton formally accused Community Capital Partners—a private group that he claims EPIC founded—of failing to register as a securities dealer and committing securities fraud by misrepresenting the proposed settlement’s location, as well as the eventual compensation of its “leader.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against the East Plano Islamic Center for alleged securities fraud violations.

According to the Texas Tribune, the defendant organization began attracting attention after it pitched a plan for a residential development, formerly called EPIC City, with more than 1,000 residential units. The community would feature a mosque, a faith-based school, and its own set of retail shops.

Earlier this year, the state launched a series of investigations into the project.

In March, for instance, Paxton’s office announced that he was looking into the East Plano Islamic Center for potential violations of consumer law.

“Under my watch, there will be zero tolerance for any person or entity that breaks Texas law,” Paxton’s office said in a March press release. “My office has an open and ongoing investigation into EPIC City, which has raised a number of concerns, and this CID will help ensure that any potential violation of state law is uncovered.”

On Friday, Paxton formally accused Community Capital Partners—a private group that he claims EPIC founded—of failing to register as a securities dealer and committing securities fraud by misrepresenting the proposed settlement’s location, as well as the eventual compensation of its “leader.”

“The leaders behind EPIC City have engaged in a radical plot to destroy hundreds of acres of beautiful Texas land and line their own pockets,” Paxton said in a statement, vowing to stop the development. “I will relentlessly bring the full force of the law against anyone who thinks they can ignore the rules and hurt Texans. The unlawful land project known as EPIC City will be stopped, and those responsible will be barred from ever creating another fraudulent operation like this again.”

The lawsuit, notes The Dallas News, focuses primarily on Community Capital Partners and EPIC Real Properties Inc. Paxton claims that the developers engaged in certain fraudulent practices while soliciting funds for EPIC City, which is now known as The Meadow.

More specifically, Paxton alleges that the defendants “funneled a significant amount of the funds to their own pockets” and failed to verify the accredited investor status of at least 10% of all persons who purchased securities for EPIC City.

Community Capital Partners has since said that it is reviewing the lawsuit.

“We just learned about the filing from the Attorney General’s social media post,” the company said. “Our focus is on understanding the claims and ensuring we have a clear and accurate assessment of the document.”

Sources

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Issues CID as Part of an Ongo­ing Inves­ti­ga­tion into Real Estate Devel­op­ment Tied to East Plano Islam­ic Center

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Sues East Plano Islam­ic Cen­ter to Stop Its Ille­gal Land Devel­op­ment Scheme

Texas AG Ken Paxton files lawsuit against proposed East Plano Islamic Center

Texas AG Ken Paxton sues to stop development project once called ‘EPIC City’

Texas AG Ken Paxton sues to stop Muslim housing project in North Texas