Texas Law Restricts Hemp THC Product Sales

After the veto, lawmakers returned for a special session to continue debating restrictions. Senate Bill 5 passed the Senate, proposing a full ban on any detectable cannabinoids, but the House Public Health Committee did not take it up before the session ended, leaving it stalled. In the meantime, Senate Bill 2024 went into effect on September 1. This law restricts the sale, marketing, and advertising of vape products containing cannabinoids, including CBD, delta‑8 THC, and delta‑9 THC, particularly those appealing to minors. The law does not make possession illegal, but violators can face up to a year in jail or a $4,000 fine for Class A misdemeanors.

The difference between THC and CBD remains central to understanding these regulations. CBD, short for cannabidiol, does not cause intoxication, while THC is the psychoactive component in cannabis that produces a high. Hemp, as defined by Texas law, is Cannabis sativa L. containing less than 0.3 percent delta‑9 THC by dry weight. Delta‑8 THC is less potent than delta‑9 but can still cause mild intoxication. Federal and state authorities have previously classified delta‑8 as a controlled substance, though a temporary court injunction in Travis County removed that status.

Recreational marijuana remains illegal in Texas under both state and federal law. Possession of small amounts, generally two ounces or less, is treated as a Class B misdemeanor. Medical marijuana is allowed in limited situations under the Compassionate-Use Program, which started in 2015. Over time, the program has expanded to cover chronic pain, cancer, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, PTSD, and other serious conditions. This program allows patients to access low-THC cannabis to manage symptoms when conventional treatments may not be effective.

The ongoing legal debates in Texas highlight the tension between public health, safety, and consumer demand. Lawmakers must balance protecting minors from products that could be harmful with allowing adults access to substances for legitimate medical use. The bans on marketing and sales of certain products attempt to address this balance without criminalizing possession. Meanwhile, the evolving status of delta‑8 and other cannabinoids adds to the uncertainty, as enforcement and legality can vary by county and city.

These developments also reflect wider national trends. Across the United States, states continue to grapple with how to regulate hemp-derived products that fall into gray areas between medical use and recreational use. Some states have fully legalized recreational marijuana, while others maintain strict restrictions. Texas sits somewhere in the middle, offering limited medical access while keeping recreational use mostly illegal.

Businesses and consumers must stay aware of these changing rules. Vape shops, dispensaries, and online retailers may face penalties if they sell prohibited products, even unintentionally. At the same time, patients who rely on cannabinoid products for medical reasons must navigate a patchwork of regulations that vary by municipality. The law emphasizes prevention of youth access while maintaining a path for patients with qualifying conditions to receive treatment.

The situation in Texas is unlikely to resolve quickly. As long as lawmakers remain divided and public demand for cannabinoid products continues, regulations may continue to shift. Citizens, medical professionals, and retailers are watching closely for updates, knowing that what is legal today could change in the near future. In the meantime, Senate Bill 2024 sets the current framework for sales and marketing restrictions, while the state continues to debate the broader legal status of hemp-derived THC products.

