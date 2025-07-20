Texas Lawsuit Challenges U.S. Masters Swimming Policy on Trans Athletes

“U.S. Masters Swimming has also allowed these same delusional biological men to steal records, rankings, and recognition from … women,” the lawsuit alleges. “Indeed, in April of this year, a biological man competed in—and won—five women’s titles in U.S. Masters Swimming’s Spring Nationals in San Antonio, Texas.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against U.S. Masters Swimming, claiming that a state-led investigation found that the organization engaged in deceptive practices by allowing transgender athletes to compete in women’s events.

The investigation, launched in May, centered on allegations that U.S. Masters Swimming allowed “a male” to compete in women’s-only events at the 2025 Spring Nationals meet held in San Antonio, Texas, earlier in the year.

“The policy of U.S. Masters Swimming, which allows men to compete in women’s events, is reprehensible and could violate Texas’s consumer protection laws,” Paxton said in a May statement. “Not only is this policy insulting to female athletes, but it also demonstrates contempt for women and may violate Texas law.”

Paxton’s lawsuit asserts that transgender women are not really women, and that U.S. Masters Swimming has engaged in “false, deceptive, and misleading practices” by indicating that its women’s-only events would be open to “females … only to turn around and steal awards and recognitions for women by giving them to men competing in women’s events.”

“U.S. Masters Swimming’s insane policy of allowing men to participate in women’s competitions is deeply unfair to female competitors and unlawful,” Paxton said in a press release announcing the lawsuit. “The organization has cowered to radical activists pushing gender warfare, and it has deprived female participants of the opportunity to succeed at the highest levels by letting men win countless events. This lawsuit will hold USMS accountable for its actions, and we will continue to fight to protect the integrity of women’s sports.”

The lawsuit itself is riddled with politically-charged statements and sentiment, characterizing transgender athletes as “delusional.”

Paxton’s office noted in court filings that, while U.S. Masters Swimming changed some of its policies in response to the state-led investigation, it has yet to prevent “biological men from competing in women’s events.”

The lawsuit seeks civil penalties of up to $10,000 per alleged violation of state law, a court ruling against U.S. Masters Swimming’s policies, the reimbursement of legal fees, and other damages.

