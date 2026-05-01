Texas Man Pleads Guilty in “Poppers” Case

Texas man admits role in mislabeled poppers sales case.

A man from Texas has admitted guilt in a federal case tied to the sale of a product widely known on the street as “poppers.” Court records describe a business that sold bottles of poppers labeled as cleaning supplies while knowing they would be used in a very different way. The items were marked as tape cleaner, but investigators said that label was meant to hide their real purpose and avoid safety rules.

The man, identified as Brett Sandy, worked for a company based in Austin for several years. His role involved handling money matters and dealing with buyers. During that time, the business brought in more than $8 million from these products. Authorities said the company gave the bottles catchy names to attract attention while still claiming they were not meant for human use. Despite those claims, officials said many buyers used the substances by inhaling them for a quick effect.

Health experts have warned for years that these types of chemicals can be dangerous. When inhaled, they can affect the heart and blood pressure. Some reports link their use to vision problems and even sudden death. Because of these risks, federal agencies have strict rules about how such substances can be sold and labeled. The case focused on the claim that those rules were knowingly ignored.

According to the filing, Sandy was aware of how customers planned to use the products. He spoke directly with buyers and helped process orders of poppers. In one instance, he helped arrange a sale of a large number of bottles to a person who planned to pass them out at a party. Investigators said this showed clear knowledge that the items were not being used as cleaning supplies.

Officials from several agencies spoke about the case after the guilty plea. They said false labels can put people at risk because buyers may not fully understand what they are using. When products are not clearly marked, it becomes harder for the public to make safe choices. Agencies also said they will continue to track down companies and individuals who try to get around the law in this way.

The charges in this case include conspiracy tied to drug and product safety laws. Each count carries a possible prison sentence. A judge will decide the final outcome at a later hearing, taking into account federal guidelines and other details from the case.

The investigation was led by a unit that focuses on fraud and safety issues involving consumer products. This group often works with other federal offices to handle cases where items sold to the public may cause harm. Their work includes looking into companies that sell unsafe drugs, food, or other goods while trying to hide the risks.

Authorities also reminded the public to seek medical help if they feel sick after using products like these. They encouraged people to report any bad reactions so that health officials can track patterns and respond more quickly. Reports from the public can play a role in stopping unsafe items from spreading further.

This case adds to a growing list of actions taken against the sale of mislabeled products. It shows how businesses can face serious consequences when they try to pass off harmful substances as something harmless. Officials said the goal is not only to punish those involved but also to send a message to others who may consider similar actions.

At its core, the case centers on trust. When a label says one thing but the product does another, that gap can lead to harm. Federal agencies say they will keep working to close that gap by enforcing rules and bringing cases like this to court. The outcome of this case will be watched as part of a broader effort to keep unsafe products off the market and protect public health.

Sources:

Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Over $8 Million of Dangerous Recreational Drugs Known as “Poppers” That Were Mislabeled as Tape Cleaner

Texas man connected to $8M ‘poppers’ scheme pleads guilty, prosecutors say