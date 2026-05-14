Texas Mother Charged After Children Found in Pool

Texas mother charged after daughters found dying in backyard pool investigation.

A 23-year-old Texas mother, Lauren Nicholson, is facing criminal charges after her two young daughters were found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool while she was allegedly asleep inside the home they shared with her parents. Authorities said Nicholson’s children, ages 2 and 3, later died at a hospital, and medical testing found cocaine in both of their systems.

On February 11 at a home in Katy, Texas, court documents allege Nicholson’s mother left the house to run errands. The grandmother of the deceased children stated that they were both playing in their living room at the time she left and Nicholson remained home with the girls. When she got back home, however, Nicholson was reportedly asleep on the couch, while the grandmother noticed an exterior door slightly ajar. Her grandchildren were no longer in the home, and investigating further, she peered into the backyard where she found them both unresponsive in the swimming pool. Screaming for help, neighbors rushed over to assist in trying to revive the children with CPR. Meanwhile, emergency crews were called to the scene. Despite their best efforts, both were officially pronounced dead after being rushed to a local hospital.

According to an arrest affidavit, the Texas mother later told investigators she had fallen asleep on the couch and woke up to her mother “screaming and hollering.” Police documents also stated that Nicholson admitted her children had previously gotten out of the house and wandered near the pool area. Nicholson’s father told law enforcement officers that his daughter “falls asleep a lot,” adding that the behavior had caused problems before. Court records did not provide additional details about the statement, though authorities later noted that child welfare concerns involving alleged drug use that had previously been reported.

Medical examiners performed autopsies on the children’s bodies and discovered both cocaine and a cocaine byproduct were in their systems at the time of their passing. Authorities said drowning could not be fully confirmed or ruled out as the official cause of death because signs of drowning are often difficult to determine during an autopsy examination.

According to investigators, the medical examiner stated that the circumstances surrounding the children’s access to the pool may have played a major role in the deaths. Officials said the backyard pool area lacked proper safety protections, including secure fencing and working locks. Court records also stated that investigators found the latch on the back door leading to the pool area was not functioning properly, making it easy for the young children to wander into the pool area. Police said Nicholson and her parents both acknowledged problems with the latch during interviews.

According to the arrest affidavit, Nicholson’s mother had previously contacted Child Protective Services (CPS) with concerns about alleged cocaine use involving Nicholson. Investigators said CPS had questioned Nicholson about drug allegations the previous year but there evidently wasn’t enough evidence to determine whether the children were in danger while in her care.

The case has drawn national attention because of the children’s ages and the combination of possible drowning concerns and drug exposure findings. Law enforcement officials have not publicly explained how the cocaine entered the children’s systems, and the investigation remains ongoing. Nicholson was eventually arrested in Florida and charged with two counts of injury to a child tied to the deaths of her daughters. Authorities have not announced whether additional charges may follow as investigators continue reviewing evidence and medical findings.

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‘She falls asleep a lot’: 23-year-old mom was passed out on couch while her 2 kids were dying in pool with cocaine in their systems, cops say

Houston-area woman charged after her young daughters were found dead in a pool with cocaine in their systems