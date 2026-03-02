Texas Requires Written Insurance Denial Reasons

New Texas law mandates written reasons for insurance decisions.

A new state law in Texas will soon change how insurance companies deal with customers who lose coverage. Starting January 1, 2026, companies that decline, cancel, or refuse to renew a home or auto policy must give a written explanation right away. In the past, many Texans only received a reason if they asked for one. Now the company must provide that reason without being prompted.

The change comes from House Bill 2067, passed during the 89th Texas Legislature. State leaders said the goal is simple. When a family loses insurance on a house or car, they deserve to know exactly why. Without that information, it can be hard to fix the problem or shop for new coverage. A short notice saying a policy will end does not give much help. A clear written reason can point to the issue, whether it is too many claims, missed payments, property condition concerns, or driving history.

The Texas Department of Insurance, often called TDI, will oversee the new process. The law requires insurance companies to send regular reports to the agency. These reports will list the reasons policies were declined, canceled, or not renewed. The reports will not just sit in a file cabinet. The state plans to combine the information and post it online so the public can see general trends. This step is meant to give Texans a broader picture of what is happening in the insurance market.

The reporting system will roll out in phases. The first phase focuses on residential property and private passenger auto insurance. These are the policies most people carry for their homes and personal vehicles. Companies will receive instructions on how to organize and submit their data. The second phase will cover certain commercial policies under the Texas Commercial Lines Statistical Plan. The third phase will look at other property and casualty policies that fall under the law but are not already part of the state’s data collection system. After the state reviews the options, more guidance will follow.

For homeowners and drivers, the biggest change is the automatic written explanation. If a policy is declined after an application, the applicant should receive a clear statement of the reason. If a policy is canceled before it expires, the notice must explain why. If a company decides not to renew when the term ends, that decision must also come with a written reason. The explanation gives the policyholder a chance to correct mistakes, repair property issues, improve credit, or address driving record problems before applying again.

The law applies only to decisions made on or after January 1, 2026. Policies affected before that date follow the old rules. Texans who do not receive a written explanation under the new system can file a complaint with TDI. The agency has a consumer help line and an online complaint form. When a complaint is filed, the department can review whether the insurer followed the law.

State officials say this step supports fairness and openness. Insurance plays a large role in daily life. Mortgage lenders require homeowners coverage. Texas law requires drivers to carry auto liability insurance. Losing coverage can create stress and financial risk. A written explanation does not erase that stress, but it can remove some of the mystery.

The new rule also creates a record. When companies must put their reasons in writing and report them to the state, patterns may become easier to spot. If certain areas see higher rates of non-renewal, or if certain reasons appear more often than others, that information will be visible. Lawmakers and regulators can then review whether changes are needed.

For many Texans, the law means fewer unanswered questions. Instead of guessing why coverage ended, policyholders will have a document in hand. That paper may not always bring good news, but it brings clarity. In a market where rates and rules often feel confusing, a clear explanation is a step toward better understanding.

