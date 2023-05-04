The 4 Types of Kansas City Nursing Home Abuse You Don’t Know

Most nursing homes must follow strict rules, and provide a number of organized/group activities every day for their residents.

Kansas City, MO – Nursing homes are a highly-debated subject across the country. A place that should, by its very definition, be a safe haven for its residents can so often turn into a breeding ground for hate and various kinds of abuse. Frequently, Missouri lawyers are involved in cases of sexual or physical abuse in Kansas City nursing homes.

Although it’s unpleasant to even think about, the truth is nursing home residents are often viewed as ideal victims, as they are isolated, and typically unable to defend themselves properly.

And while we are all aware that sexual, physical, and even emotional abuse can take place in a nursing home, there are other types, as well. Below, we take a look at some of the less well-known types of abuse endured by nursing home residents, according to Kansas City nursing home abuse lawyers.

What are they?

Financial and material abuse.

It seems natural that, in matters of abuse, we’d focus on the victim’s physical state. However, a caregiver, administrator, or even another nursing home patient, could be financially abusing your loved one.

Financial abuse can mean bullying or coercing the resident into undesired spending. It can mean petty theft, abusing the power of attorney, or coercing the resident to change their will.

Signs of financial abuse include the resident complaining about things going missing, strange credit card activity outside of the nursing home and inexplicably depleted funds.

Social isolation.

It’s natural for a resident’s social interactions to change somewhat, once they enter a long-term care facility. However, there are federal provisions in place to ensure that nursing home residents are not isolated, and continue to lead a socially fulfilling life as much as possible.

Although it may not strike you as an obvious sign of abuse, Missouri nursing home abuse lawyers warn that isolation still is abuse or, at the very least, neglect.

Why does isolation occur?

Isolation is often the result of understaffing, which doesn’t allow staff members to interact as much as they should with residents. Forced isolation can also be a form of emotional abuse, in which the abuser prevents the victim from interacting with friends or family.

Dietary neglect.

Another rule that nursing homes must follow is providing residents with adequate dietary options, according to their needs and preferences. Failure to do so may require you to involve nursing home abuse lawyers.

Pay attention to the resident’s complaints – if they keep talking about poor dietary choices, or improper food, it may be a sign of individual, or even widespread abuse.

Medical malpractice.

Lastly, it’s possible for nursing home staff or medical practitioners commissioned by the home to perform unauthorized interventions, or offer improper treatment to the resident. In that case, you may be better served to seek the counsel of medical malpractice lawyers. However, since medical services also fall into the attributions of the nursing home, it may also be a case of nursing home abuse. Skilled lawyers will be able to assist you, as needed.