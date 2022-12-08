The Most Dangerous Construction Jobs in Miami

Sewers require constant maintenance and repairs. Workers tasked with these jobs are often exposed to serious toxins and chemicals.

People in Miami often take construction workers for granted. Without them, we wouldn’t have that glorious, unique skyline that Miami is so famous for. We wouldn’t have safe apartment buildings and sturdy, earthquake-proof schools for our young children. And we wouldn’t be able to appreciate architectural marvels that are so common in our beautiful city. The truth is that construction workers put their lives on the line every single day in order to bring us these luxuries. But some construction jobs are more dangerous than others.

If you are employed in one of these dangerous positions, you should know what to do if an accident occurs. While these injuries can be serious and life-altering, you can take steps to mitigate their financial impacts. Get in touch with a qualified, experienced personal injury attorney in Florida, and you can go over your legal options. One option is to file a personal injury lawsuit, and this can provide you with a considerable settlement. Alternatively, you can file a claim through Workers’ Compensation.

Roofers

Those who work at heights run the risk of falling tremendous distances. This can often lead to serious injuries and fatalities. Roofers have the highest injury and death rates in the entire nation. Many roofing companies fail to give their employees adequate fall protection.

Demolition Workers

Demolition workers are tasked with destroying buildings rather than building them, and this can be extremely dangerous. These individuals often work with explosives and other destructive equipment. Even a slight miscalculation can lead to injuries and deaths. Demolition workers are often struck by falling objects, which is the second-leading cause of death in the construction industry.

Sewer Workers

Sewers require constant maintenance and repairs. Workers tasked with these jobs are often exposed to serious toxins and chemicals. Water also poses a significant electrocution risk. This is why working in sewers is one of the most dangerous construction jobs.

General Laborers

The average untrained laborer is also at significant risk for injury. These workers are often deemed “expendable” by their superiors, and they may be placed in dangerous situations. For example, they may be exposed to asbestos.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

Those who fill these dangerous positions are more likely than most Miami workers to suffer serious injuries on the job. If this happens to you, get in touch with The Law Offices of Mario Trespalacios at your earliest convenience. Because of the statute of limitations, it’s best to act quickly. Wait too long, and you may lose the ability to file a personal injury lawsuit. A settlement can provide you with the necessary funds to pay for medical expenses, cover missed wages, and recover as best you can. Book your consultation today, and we can help you pursue a positive legal outcome.