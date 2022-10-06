The Role of Workplace Environment in Employee Engagement

When employees are close to and understand each other properly, they can supplement their weaknesses and complement each other’s strengths.

A workplace environment – an apportioned atmosphere with necessary facilities for employees to perform their duties – has been proven, by various studies, to have a massive influence on the efficiency and productivity of workers/employees. Factors like insurance benefits, teamwork, growth opportunity, work-life balance, regular bonuses and rewards, and even disciplinary actions constitute the metrics determining if a workplace provides an enabling or crippling work environment. As an entrepreneur, building a positive working environment is vital for the growth of your business. Happy employees, they say, make happy customers, and giving your employees a positive environment is a sure way to make them happy. Below are a few reasons that confirm the last statement:

It builds better relationships among employees: When employees are close to and understand each other properly, they can supplement their weaknesses and complement each other’s strengths. The spirit of camaraderie that exists in a good workplace environment encourages cooperation and collaboration. One way to make this possible is by selecting the right office spaces. An office space that allows employees to communicate without neglecting their jobs. You don’t have to build such space if you don’t have the capacity; you can easily find perfect office spaces in New York, Manhattan, among other locations. These locations ideally have infrastructures like state-of-the-art tech facilities, strong internet connections, comfortable furniture, and many more. These facilities make it easy to generate ideas and communicate effectively with colleagues and superiors without hindrances. It attracts top talents: The quality of your work environment, as a thriving entrepreneur, affects the productivity and efficiency of your workers, as mentioned earlier. However, the magic of a positive work environment extends beyond your workplace into the minds of prospective employees. It gives you a competitive advantage over your other businesses in your niche when it comes to employing the best talents on the job market. One of the keenest desires of people in the working class is to be in a place where their interests are recognized and prioritized. Beyond the feeling, they want to be seen, heard, and understood. When top talents know that your workplace provides such an environment, they will choose your organization over your competitors without batting an eyelid. It strengthens the division of labor: Unrestricted flow of information is a massive asset to communication in the corporate world. From superiors to team members, from team members to supervisors, and between colleagues, everyone needs to have the proper facilities for expressing their goals and expectation to and from members of the team respectively. This ease of communication makes it easy to collectively focus on the bigger picture because everyone knows what is expected of them, how to go about these expectations and the required timeframe for completion. Knowing that the success of a project depends on their contribution gives them a sense of responsibility, drives motivation, and builds their self-confidence. Employees become more concentrated and focused, and division of labor becomes effortless. It encourages individual growth: The skills and abilities of any workforce will always be reflected in the quality of their performance, and in the words of Stephen R. Covey: If we keep doing what we’re doing, we’re going to keep getting what we’re getting. This goes to say that no matter how well your team is performing, you can move a notch higher by improving their skills and abilities. An enabling workplace environment supports employees’ individual growth because they understand that when employees gain more knowledge, they implement the knowledge in the organization and drive better results. Growth schemes like orientations, on-the-job training, educational scholarships/sponsorship, etc. ensure that employees still have an avenue to climb up the career ladder and become better at their jobs while delivering their typical responsibilities.

It boosts creativity: In an environment where employees’ opinions are respected, and their ideas are respected, the employees will be able to explore their ingenuity without fear. Strong relationships between colleagues and their superiors make them feel like they belong to a family, and this inclusivity makes everyone open and improves innovation. Brainstorming sessions quickly become a pool of ideas, and every well-meaning entrepreneur will desire this for their business. Do you?

The goal of every business is to generate and constantly increase profit. Cultivating a positive workplace environment does not directly achieve this goal. Its benefits to your business are quantifiable. It is an investment with an unquantifiable ROI for everyone – your business, your staff members, and your customers. That’s not a win-win. It’s a win-win-win!