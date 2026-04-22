Theo Ai Expands Council Leadership with Prominent Legal Figures, Launches First-Ever Mass Tort Defense Advisory Board

Appointment of globally recognized attorneys and in-house leaders show growing industry confidence in legal AI; includes legal leaders from GEICO, Glaser Weil, and Wheeler Trigg O’Donnell LLP.

San Francisco, CA – Theo Ai, the AI-driven prediction platform for Am Law 200 and in-house counsel, announced the expansion of its advisory leadership with six prominent legal figures to both its General Counsel Advisory Board and Mass Tort Defense Advisory Board. The new additions bring enterprise in-house experience from GEICO and Lucid Motors, national mass tort defense expertise from three of the country’s leading litigation firms, and the unmatched courtroom credibility of internationally renowned litigator and trial attorney Robert Shapiro. Together, this represents a full spectrum of the legal stakeholders Theo Ai is built to serve and continues to build Theo’s momentum as the most trusted litigation solution for defense teams.

The appointments span two advisory bodies: General Counsel and defense teams, underscoring the company’s reach across both enterprise legal operations and complex litigation defense. Theo Ai ensures its technology is guided by the practical realities of modern legal practice from seasoned general counsel, mass tort defense leaders, and renowned trial attorneys. This depth of expertise and experience strengthens Theo’s commitment to transparency and explainability.

A Marquee Advisor to Theo Ai

Robert Shapiro (Partner, Glaser Weil) – An internationally renowned litigator and one of National Law Journal’s 100 most influential attorneys in America, Robert is a defining signal for Theo Ai’s trajectory. With a breadth of practice that few attorneys in the country can match, his career spans complex business litigation, class actions, white collar defense, SEC enforcement, and high-profile criminal defense.

General Counsel Advisory Board Additions

Patrick Fang (Associate General Counsel, GEICO) – As head of the company’s commercial law practice, Patrick brings deep enterprise AI and technology expertise alongside hands-on experience modernizing legal operations at scale.

(Associate General Counsel, GEICO) – As head of the company’s commercial law practice, Patrick brings deep enterprise AI and technology expertise alongside hands-on experience modernizing legal operations at scale. Ross Boughton (Former Deputy General Counsel-Labor, Employment and Litigation at Lucid Motors) – Ross spent 15 years advising and defending employers in private practice before overseeing the litigation, labor and employment, sales/marketing, and real estate legal functions at one of the automotive industry’s technology leaders

First-Ever Mass Tort Defense Advisory Board

Theo launches a dedicated advisory board addressing the pressing need for defense-side solutions in high-stakes mass tort and complex litigation. The volume of mass tort litigation continues to rise in the US: federal tort cases have surged 20% since 2022 while active Multidistrict Litigations (MDLs) make up roughly 50% of all civil cases. MDLs account for nearly two thirds of all private civil cases in federal court and it is estimated that 20 to 30% of mass tort MDL claims are meritless. This board provides direct practitioner guidance on product development, case analytics, and litigation strategy features tailored to defense-side mass tort teams. Existing board member, Erica A. Holzer, Partner at Maslon LLP, is joined by:

Onofrio de Gennaro (Shareholder, Chair of Mass and Toxic Torts Core Legal Division, Maron Marvel) – Onofrio leads his firm’s Mass and Toxic Tort practice group and works on Fortune 100 clients’ national litigation coordination efforts, along with representing clients through trial in toxic tort, products liability, environmental, and complex litigation matters.

(Shareholder, Chair of Mass and Toxic Torts Core Legal Division, Maron Marvel) – Onofrio leads his firm’s Mass and Toxic Tort practice group and works on Fortune 100 clients’ national litigation coordination efforts, along with representing clients through trial in toxic tort, products liability, environmental, and complex litigation matters. Juan S. Ramirez (Partner, Wheeler Trigg O’Donnell LLP) – Juan brings over two decades of experience defending companies against catastrophic torts and leading complex commercial and appellate litigation at nationally prominent firms and publicly traded companies. He represents clients against existential litigation threats and government investigations.

(Partner, Wheeler Trigg O’Donnell LLP) – Juan brings over two decades of experience defending companies against catastrophic torts and leading complex commercial and appellate litigation at nationally prominent firms and publicly traded companies. He represents clients against existential litigation threats and government investigations. John Angeloni (Partner, Campbell Trial Lawyers) – John focuses his practice on representing corporations in complex civil litigation matters across federal and state courts nationwide, counseling clients through all phases of litigation from initial investigation through trial and appeal.

“For Mass Tort, we’re seeing the proliferation of new solutions backed by new venture capital for plaintiffs. There’s never been more lawsuits against corporations than now, and yet defense teams have minimal technology to battle back,” said Patrick Ip, co-founder and CEO of Theo Ai. “We’ve built one of the only defense side mass tort solutions to help corporations and law firms identify weak plaintiffs. For in-house teams, we are adding expertise into new practice areas including insurance and employment. This reflects the growing need for our predictive and litigation management solution in new areas.”

By combining advanced AI capabilities with direct input from enterprise legal leaders and trial veterans, Theo Ai is defining a new standard for transparency and foresight in the decision-making process. Theo Ai remains committed to advancing responsible AI that empowers legal professionals to move forward with confidence and clarity.

The expansion of Theo Ai’s advisory ranks reflects a deliberate strategy to build credibility from within the legal community itself. Since forming its inaugural General Counsel Advisory Board in November 2025 with 15 prominent legal leaders (including former GCs from Bristol Myers Squibb and DocuSign, and CLOs from SentinelOne and GoDaddy), Theo Ai has attracted practitioners who want to shape the future of legal tech. With more than $10M raised and a growing roster of Big Law and in-house clients, Theo Ai is building the infrastructure and institutional trust to become the predictive intelligence standard for the legal industry.

To learn more and join the waitlist for Theo Ai, visit: Theo Ai

About Theo Ai

Theo Ai is the first predictive engine designed by technical and legal professionals to forecast the outcome of legal disputes. Its AI models are trained on historical case data and incorporate real-time analytics with predictive modeling to deliver accurate and actionable insights. Theo Ai is meeting the most critical need for legal professionals — offering accurate case outcome predictions, backed by data. To learn more and join the waitlist for Theo Ai, visit https://theoai.ai/