These Are the Best 3 Cannabis Strains of 2020!

Smoking cannabis is fun and beneficial to several health conditions, especially if the marijuana you are smoking is qualitative. Whether you are smoking on your own after a tiring day at work or you are out with friends on a Friday night, you always want to smoke high-quality weed. Sometimes, especially for weed enthusiasts, the night won’t be called a “fun night” if marijuana was not strong enough. In case you are interested to have a job in cannabis industry, it’s good idea since its fun, super interesting, and expanding.

If you are looking for high-quality weed, here are the top 3 cannabis strains we have picked.

1. Cookies Gelato

Because of the combination of sweet impressions of Girl Scout Cookies and Gelato, the suitably named Cookies Gelato earned the first spot. Besides acquiring a sweet flavor from its parent strains, it has a considerable amount of THC; around 28%, to be accurate. Obviously, this probably won’t be for you in case you’re a beginner at smoking. However, those that are part of the game longer will have a life-changing time with this extravagance treat.

2. Godfather OG

The Godfather OG strain is one of the strongest out there. This specific cannabis strain comes in at an astounding 34% of THC or higher! It is broadly known to be a blend between Cherry Pie, OG Kush, and Granddaddy Purps. This great family gives the Godfather OG strain fantastic qualifications. This strain gives a fantastic cerebral high and entire body delight. Be careful when taking it, as the impacts are incredible to the point that they might leave you sitting on the couch.

3. Royal Gorilla

Until recently, it was hard to find this strain outside the United States. Your chance to encounter this knockout strain is at last here with Royal Queen Seeds’ Royal Gorilla. These enjoyably light-green buds have been known to arrive at 26% THC. Breeders discovered this mixture. It’s fantastically euphoric and high accompanies mouth-watering citrus flavors with pine tones. It is good to use for therapeutic purposes as its high is balancing.

Conclusion

It’s essential to pick the right cannabis strain as cannabis marketing is just getting better nowadays and we are always a target of various ads. These strains mentioned above are just three of many that exist out there. It is crucial to consider that these are really strong, so make sure they are for you before using them. It might not be a good idea for someone that has just started to smoke or has never smoked before.