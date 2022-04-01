These are the Parties You Can Sue Following a Truck Accident in New York City

Did you know that most trucking companies can be held responsible for the accidents their drivers cause?

Truck collisions are complicated matters that often leave the parties involved injured and struggling to cover their expenses. If you or a loved one were injured in a collision caused by a negligent trucker and you’re considering filing a lawsuit, there may be multiple parties you can recover compensation from. Read on to find out who these are.

A look at the parties who may be held liable for your truck accident injuries

For the most part, truck drivers in New York, NY are responsible and cautious as they know the vehicles they are driving can cause serious harm and injuries if operated negligently. However, there are some truckers out there who become lax or careless when behind the wheel, and these are often the initiators of serious or deadly truck collisions.

If you were involved in a crash with a semi or tractor-trailer in New York, NY, that wasn’t your fault, there are a few parties you may be entitled to recover compensation from. These include:

The trucking company. Did you know that most trucking companies can be held responsible for the accidents their drivers cause? If the trucking company hired someone with a poor driving history or one that wasn’t licensed to operate a commercial motor vehicle (CMV), the company is then considered negligent and can be held financially liable for your injuries.

The truck driver. Although a trucking company may be held accountable for paying you damages (i.e. financial relief), that doesn’t mean the truck driver is let off the hook. If the trucking company refuses to accept liability or simply doesn’t have enough insurance to cover your damages, you may be able to pursue the driver for compensation.

The manufacturer of the truck and/or its parts. If a large truck malfunctions due to a faulty part and this causes an accident, a New York, NY truck accident lawyer can investigate whether the manufacturer of the defective part can be sued.

A truck accident attorney can determine what your case is worth along with the parties you can sue.

Not sure if you have a valid case? Rather than spend more time searching “attorneys near me,” you can contact USAttorneys.com to get in touch with a local New York, NY truck accident attorney in your city. A lawyer will first determine if you have a valid case and then assess what it is worth.

It’s always a good idea to consult with a lawyer following a truck accident as they will help you understand your legal rights and how they can be properly exercised. Now, because New York State (1) does impose a statute of limitations for filing suit over a truck accident, you are encouraged to connect with an attorney as soon after the accident as possible to ensure you don’t lose your right to sue.

