This is How You Can Get Maximum Damages for a Truck Accident in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA – California averages 113 fatal truck accidents per year, while over 3,000 people are injured in this type of crash. Sadly, most truck accidents in California take place in Los Angeles County, with I-5 and I-605 being the most dangerous roads in the Metro area. What’s even worse is that it’s the occupants in regular cars that suffer the most in a crash involving a large commercial truck, such as a semi or an 18-wheeler. Victims often sustain severe injuries that require surgery, prolonged hospital stays, and rehabilitation treatments. If you were recently involved in such a crash and the medical bills are piling up, you need to look up the best Los Angeles truck accident lawyers you can find. You will need legal advice if you are to recover your damages.

Should I settle with the insurance company right away?

If the insurance company representing the trucker or the trucking company gets in touch and offers you a quick settlement, this should immediately ring an alarm bell. If they’re offering money you didn’t even ask for, this can only mean one thing. They are trying to take advantage of you, hoping you’re so desperate you’ll take any money they put on the table. Politely decline the offer and call some seasoned California truck accident lawyers right away. Let them tell you how much your claim is worth!

What kind of damages can I recover for a truck accident?

To recover damages you will have to file a personal injury claim with the insurer of the party at fault, that is the trucker, the trucking company, or both. You are entitled to seek compensatory damages, which include economic and non-economic damages.

Economic damages

This type of damages is meant to cover your medical bills and your lost wages. You can also claim compensation for the costs of repairing or replacing your damaged car, as well as towing and rental car expenses.

Medical expenses are easy to calculate but make sure to keep all the bills. If you need to travel for medical tests or treatment, those expenses can also be compensated.

If you are left with an impairment that will impact your earning capacity, you can seek compensation for your future lost wages.

Non-economic damages

These are often referred to as pain and suffering damages and, in California, they can be quite significant. There is no cap on pain and suffering damages in California so it all depends on the skill of your lawyers. Some of the factors used to determine the value of your non-economic damages include:

The severity of your injury

How long it took you to recover

The impact the injury had on your life – for instance, if you were forced to quit your favorite hobbies or your injuries affected your relationships

The mental suffering your injuries caused – if they caused you nightmares, anxiety, or depression

Punitive damages

Such damages are rarely awarded and you will have to file a lawsuit for that. If the truck driver was under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs, this may be viewed as extreme recklessness and you may get punitive damages. In California, there is no cap on punitive damages

