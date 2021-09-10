This Week in Rideshare: Benefits, Work and Lawsuits

Drivers struggle for answers, post-covid work, and New York City gets sued. LegalRideshare breaks it down.

Whether it’s “side hustles” as the “new normal” or technical difficulties that charge people for working instead of paying them, it’s all here in This Week in Rideshare.

MONDAY 9/6/21

As unemployment benefits dry up, questions flood in. CBS Chicago reported:

One key program that expired over the weekend was federal unemployment benefits for gig workers, such as ride share drivers and musicians. Their payments are ending, but their questions are not. And getting answers is not easy, especially with most Illinois Department of Employment Security offices still closed, Labor Day or not.

TUESDAY 9/7/21

A DoorDash driver charged by the company, finally got his money back. WFLA reported:

“I know it’s not a lot of money, but I did work because I needed extra money during the summer,” Hall said. “If you work, you should get paid, and I decided to fight for this to help people who depend on a job like this for their entire income.”

WEDNESDAY 9/8/21 Residents affected by Ida are getting some help from Uber. NJ.com reported: New Jersey drivers who lost their cars in flash floods caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida can get free and discounted Uber and Lyft rides for the next two weeks under a partnership with the rideshare companies and United Way, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Wednesday.

THURSDAY 9/9/21

When will work go back to normal? Possibly never. Forbes explains:

Gig work opportunities were historically thought of as “side hustles” and not viable career prospects, like typical nine-to-five jobs. This is no longer the case. Instead, the gig economy has become an integral part of daily life for many of us, whether you’re on the providing or receiving end of services. Moreover, it has opened the door for people to make money pursuing their passions by giving them access to an audience willing to pay for their specialized skills. Work culture priorities are also shifting because people want more flexibility and autonomy in their jobs. After experiencing the benefits of remote work, many people are simply not willing to go back to the office and see their lives and work as more fluid.

FRIDAY 9/10/21

New York City is back on the defensive. Reuters explains:

Food-delivery companies DoorDash Inc (DASH.N), Grubhub Inc and Uber Eats have sued New York City over a legislation to license food-delivery apps and to permanently cap commissions they can charge restaurants. The suit argues that the legislation is unconstitutional because “it interferes with freely negotiated contracts between platforms and restaurants by changing and dictating the economic terms on which a dynamic industry operates”.

