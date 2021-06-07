This Week in Rideshare: Delivery, Robots and Violence

DoorDash darts for 60, Instacart wants bots and drivers speak out. LegalRideshare breaks it down.

Robot shoppers. Unhappy shareholders. And, a call to help prevent violence. It’s all here in this edition of This Week in Rideshare.

MONDAY 5/31/21

DoorDash’s newest goal: Gone in 60 minutes. Wall Street Journal preetika rana explains:

Apps say they can lower their delivery costs by bundling groceries and other nonperishable goods with hot food, and drivers can handle multiple orders at a time without having to worry about orders getting cold.

TUESDAY 6/1/21

Instacart has a plan: Robots. The Verge explains

Bloomberg details a plan for the gig-work grocery-delivery network to build “automated fulfillment centers around the US, where hundreds of robots would fetch boxes of cereal and cans of soup while humans gather produce and deli products.”

WEDNESDAY 6/2/21

Lyft’s newest e-bike goes the extra mile. Travel and Leisure explains:

The electric bicycle, which Lyft spent two years developing, features an adaptive motor, built-in speaker system, and can ride for 60 miles on a single charge, the company shared with Travel + Leisure on Wednesday.

THURSDAY 6/3/21

After another driver was killed on the job, the community is demanding change. Fox 32 reported:

Attorney Bryant Greening works to get rideshare drivers compensation when attacked or injured on the job. He says more can be done. “The companies are not doing enough,” said Greening. “They could add a panic button in the cars. The options are endless.”

FRIDAY 6/4/21

Grubhub is facing not 1, but 14 lawsuits. @BusinessInsider reported:

Grubhub disclosed in a regulatory filing Thursday that it’s facing 14 lawsuits from investors who say the company misled them about its plans to be acquired by Dutch food delivery giant Just Eat Takeaway.

LegalReader thanks our friends at LegalRideshare for permission to share this content. The original is found here.