This Week in Rideshare: Masks, Rates, and Gas

— March 18, 2022
Mobil Gas sign showing gas prices; image by Yassine Khalfalli, via Unsplash.com.

Disgruntled riders over masks, drivers demand more, and Lyft pumps up the prices. LegalRideshare breaks it down.

Whether it’s stretching the buck, charging more bucks, or passing the buck, it’s all here in This Week in Rideshare.

MONDAY 3/14/22

TUESDAY 3/15/22

WEDNESDAY 3/16/22

While Uber adds a fuel charge, drivers are saying it’s not enough. Business Insider reported:

THURSDAY 3/17/22

Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, Ukraine; image by Eugene, via Unsplash.com.

Lyft joins Uber in adding a fuel surcharge. The Verge reported:

FRIDAY 3/18/22

An Uber crash left a passenger’s life in shambles and now he’s fighting back. Protocol reported:

