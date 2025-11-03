Thomson Reuters Continues Driving Legal AI Innovation with Deep Research on Practical Law, CoCounsel Integrations and Global Expansion

In addition, deep product integration between CoCounsel and HighQ has launched, and regional expansion of CoCounsel in French, German and Japanese will be available to customers.

TORONTO – Thomson Reuters (Nasdaq/TSX: TRI), a global content and technology company, today announced a new wave of AI-powered innovations that extend the momentum of CoCounsel Legal. The latest enhancements are headlined by the beta launch of Deep Research on Practical Law expanding the organization’s agentic capabilities and deeper integration with trusted Thomson Reuters content.

In addition, deep product integration between CoCounsel and HighQ has launched, and regional expansion of CoCounsel in French, German and Japanese will be available to customers in October.

Deep Research on Practical Law

Deep Research on Practical Law, currently in beta with select customers, is a significant advancement toward the comprehensive, trusted, and seamless CoCounsel Legal research solution of the future. Deep Research on Practical Law plans the research steps, retrieves the most relevant guidance and templates from Practical Law, and presents clear, supported conclusions. It adapts as follow-up questions are asked, enabling deeper, more nuanced analysis.

This streamlined approach saves time, reduces friction, and builds confidence in the resulting work product. As the leading resource for legal know-how content, Deep Research in Practical Law complements Westlaw’s primary-law expertise and supports the evolving needs of legal professionals. Deep Research on Practical Law will be available in the U.S. in the first half of 2026. CoCounsel Deep Research on both Westlaw and Practical Law will be available in the UK in the same timeframe.

“In this dynamic legal environment, continuous innovation is a necessity, and Thomson Reuters is investing more than $200 million a year organically in AI to develop cutting-edge solutions for our customers,” said Raghu Ramanathan, president, Legal Professionals, Thomson Reuters. “Innovative advancements like Deep Research in Practical Law and key CoCounsel integrations empower legal professionals with professional-grade AI to not only navigate this transformative era, but to thrive in it.”

CoCounsel HighQ Integration

CoCounsel’s generative AI capabilities are now integrated into Thomson Reuters HighQ. With more than 1 million users, HighQ is a secure, collaboration and workflow automation platform trusted by law firms, corporations, government agencies and their clients to work seamlessly on legal services. Through CoCounsel’s advanced AI capabilities, HighQ brings generative AI directly into the collaborative workflow between enterprises, allowing legal teams to provide differentiated, AI-powered services that enhance client experiences, improve operational efficiency and create a competitive advantage.

HighQ Document Insights powered by CoCounsel’s document review and summarize capabilities allows HighQ users to understand documents faster, gain critical insights, and pinpoint and extract information at the point of need.

Users can seamlessly access CoCounsel Drafting to review a document, edit, redline it against a playbook and more. This additional integration allows users to leverage their documents in HighQ and eliminate versioning risks and manual uploads, saving significant time on drafting and review tasks.

Self-Service Q&A delivers a new AI-powered chat experience within modernized HighQ dashboards that allows users to ask natural language questions to curated document sets and receive summarized, highly relevant answers in minutes, transforming static repositories into dynamic knowledge hubs.

Global Expansion

CoCounsel is expanding its footprint internationally adding new languages including French, German, Spanish, Portuguese and Japanese. The professional-grade legal AI assistant will be available in France, Benelux/Brussels, Luxembourg and Quebec (French), Germany, Austria and Switzerland (German), Brazil (Portuguese), Argentina (Spanish), and Japan (Japanese) to meet the needs of legal professionals in those regions. CoCounsel is also available in the U.S., UK, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Southeast Asia and United Arab Emirates.

Additional functionality has been released across multiple legal solutions and is highlighted via the CoCounsel Monthly Insider for October on the Thomson Reuters Innovation Blog.

In the UK, Thomson Reuters will showcase these innovations to customers at Legal Geek in London from Oct. 15-16. According to Thomson Reuters Future of Professionals research, UK legal professionals predict that AI will enable lawyers to save 3 hours per week which translates to an average of over £12,000 in annual value per lawyer based on our comprehensive study. This leads to over £2billion in estimated annual impact across the UK legal industry.

Thomson Reuters customers will get a preview at the Association of Corporate Counsel Annual Meeting from Oct. 19-22, 2025, as well as Corporates and Legal Professionals Synergy 2025 Conference held in Orlando, Fla. from Nov. 9-12, 2025.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (Nasdaq/TSX: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.