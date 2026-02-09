Thomson Reuters Expands CoCounsel Legal to UK, Continuing Its Transformation of Legal Work with Agentic AI Innovation

CoCounsel Legal UK features Deep Research on Practical Law and Westlaw; Tabular Analysis accelerates document review cycles.

TORONTO – Thomson Reuters, (Nasdaq/TSX: TRI), a global content and technology company, announced the launch of CoCounsel Legal, an agentic AI solution purpose-built for legal professionals, in the UK.

Featuring Deep Research on Westlaw Advantage and Practical Law, CoCounsel Legal is a next-generation AI solution that brings together legal research, essential workflow automation, intelligent document search and AI-powered legal assistance within one unified solution.

After successfully introducing CoCounsel Legal in the U.S., Thomson Reuters is uniquely positioned to deliver this agentic AI solution to the UK. Thomson Reuters AI technology, CoCounsel, delivers the necessary components to complete complex, multi-step professional work: advanced reasoning models, authoritative content, deep subject matter expertise, and native integration.

“We knew we needed to bring in a GenAI legal assistant to help us deliver the best possible service we can for clients,” said Sam Dixon, chief innovation officer, Womble Bond Dickinson. “For us, the fact that CoCounsel had the ability to lean on the Westlaw content and the Practical Law content was really beneficial. And it already integrates with a lot of the rest of our legal tech stack, such as HighQ.”

Unlike AI copilots that sit beside the work, CoCounsel Legal is embedded in it – built to drive real outcomes in litigation, transactional work, and regulatory analysis. It represents the foundation for how professional AI will be delivered across law firms and legal departments into the future. It also seamlessly integrates with Microsoft 365, document management systems and Thomson Reuters HighQ.

“Professional-grade AI is fundamentally changing how legal work gets done, and with CoCounsel Legal, we’re delivering enterprise-ready agentic AI that helps UK law firms and legal departments future-proof their practices.” said David Wong, chief product officer, Thomson Reuters. “This isn’t just about efficiency – it’s about empowering legal professionals with AI that reasons through complex problems, integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, and scales across entire organizations while maintaining the trusted, authoritative foundation our customers depend on. This isn’t just about convenience – it’s about delivering real value to our clients and their work.”

Deep Research Firsts in UK

Deep Research in CoCounsel is the legal industry’s first professional-grade agentic AI research capability, and its UK launch marks several deep research firsts:

• Practical Law’s version debuts globally, launching first in the UK with its U.S. release in February

• The new Westlaw Advantage brings the professional-grade agentic AI research capability to UK legal content

• A unified experience combines both content sets into a single platform, delivering comprehensive results across practice areas without requiring users to navigate between systems

Deep Research in CoCounsel is built to reason, plan and deliver comprehensive legal research grounded in Westlaw and Practical Law content. It enables legal professionals to hand off full research questions to an AI that not only understands the assignment – it explains its process, sources its answers, and builds the argument foundations, with human oversight. Additionally, it generates multi-step research plans, traces its logic with transparent reasoning and delivers structured, Westlaw and Practical Law citation-backed reports.

Tabular Analysis Transforms Document Review

Tabular Analysis, launched in beta in November and now available in CoCounsel Legal in the U.S., is an enhanced process for high-volume document review. Users are able to upload extensive collections processing up to 10,000 documents and 100 questions, with Tabular Analysis presenting results in a dynamic table format that can be filtered and sorted to meet specific needs.

Tabular Analysis will soon be available globally with localized versions.

To learn more about CoCounsel Legal in the UK, visit MeetCoCounsel.co.uk or the Thomson Reuters Innovation blog.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (Nasdaq/TSX: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.