Thomson Reuters Is Changing Legal Research Forever: Meet Deep Research

In 2023, we launched AI-Assisted Research in Westlaw, ushering in a new era of legal research powered by generative AI. It helped professionals start faster, explore more broadly, and surface insight with less effort.

But legal research is a multi-step process, where researchers iteratively review what’s been found and intelligently alter course based on new information. And they don’t just search. They use a wide variety of research tools to find relevant informaEon in ways that can be far more efficient and effecEve when combined with search. With agentic AI, we can emulate the best practices of great researchers using the full research toolset Westlaw has to offer, tools like Key Numbers, KeyCite, Precision Research classifications, and statutes annotations.

We’re introducing Deep Research: an AI-native legal research system that doesn’t just summarize search results. It plans, reviews, and strategizes like a great researcher would, and it uses the full set of research tools Westlaw has to offer. Not only does Deep Research emulate the best practices of savvy researchers, but its AI agents use research tools in parallel, making research exponentially faster. What used to take hours now takes minutes and what used to be manual is now orchestrated by AI agents designed specifically for the legal domain.

What Makes Deep Research Different

While others layer generic AI on top of legal content, we’ve built something fundamentally more advanced: AI agents trained, equipped, and trusted to use Westlaw’s exclusive research toolset with the curated and up-to-date content of Westlaw and Practical Law to move through complex legal research workflows with unprecedented speed and precision.

These AI agents are:

Instructed by the experienced attorneys from Westlaw and Practical law how to approach legal research like an expert

Equipped with Westlaw’s exclusive research toolset, including Key Numbers, KeyCite, Precision Research classifications, statute annotations, and more

Fueled by Westlaw and Practical Law’s up-to-date curated legal content

Guided by orchestration logic grounded in decades of domain-specific workflow expertise.