Thomson Reuters Ushers in the Next Era of AI with Launch of Agentic Intelligence

NEW YORK — Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI), a global content and technology company, unveiled its next major leap forward — agentic AI systems, beginning with the launch of CoCounsel for tax, audit, and accounting professionals. While today’s most advanced AI assistants can generate results when prompted, agentic AI goes beyond simply responding under a pre-defined sequence of actions. It plans, reasons, acts, and even reacts — operating inside real workflows to complete complex, multi-step assignments with the transparency, precision, and accountability professionals require. Unlike generic AI, Thomson Reuters agents are refined by legal and tax, audit, and accounting experts to reason in alignment with professional standards and best practices, while ensuring that human expertise remains in the loop to guide judgment, validate outputs, and make final decisions.

This evolution is underway at Thomson Reuters, and it’s redefining what professional-grade AI can — and should — do for professionals. “Agentic AI isn’t a marketing buzzword. It’s a new blueprint for how complex work gets done,” said David Wong, Chief Product Officer at Thomson Reuters. “We’re delivering systems that don’t just assist but operate inside the workflows professionals use every day. The AI understands the goal, breaks it into steps, takes action, and knows when to escalate for human input — all with human oversight built in to ensure accountability and trust.”

The Thomson Reuters Agentic AI Platform: Built for How Professionals Really Work

The Thomson Reuters agentic platform has been in development for over a year, accelerated by its acquisition of Materia, the AI copilot startup specializing in agentic systems for tax and accounting. Its foundation is already live across products being used by some of the largest accounting firms in the United States. These new systems are being embedded into legal, tax, risk, and compliance platforms — all tailored to high-stakes environments where accuracy and trust are non-negotiable. What sets the Thomson Reuters approach apart is the deeply embedded nature of our agents.

Rather than build standalone agentic tools, Thomson Reuters is re-architecting core product experiences. This approach involves drawing from the most critical features and content across platforms such as Checkpoint, Westlaw, and Practical Law, exposing their market-leading capabilities as tools for our agents to use — enabling them to act and reason within already accepted industry best practices — and supercharging them with generative AI.

“We’re not just rebranding AI assistants. We’re engineering full agentic systems — backed by trusted content, custom-trained models, and real domain expertise,” Wong said. “What others are calling agentic, we’ve already had in the market. What we’re launching now sets a new bar: this is what AI looks like when it’s built with real content, trained with real experts, and trusted by the professionals who do real work.”

Now Live: CoCounsel for Tax, Audit and Accounting Professionals

The first of these new agentic experiences is now live: CoCounsel for tax, audit and accounting professionals, a vertical-specific AI agent designed for modern tax and accounting professionals. CoCounsel automates real work — from client file review to memo drafting and compliance checks — while providing explainable outputs. It connects firm knowledge, Checkpoint, IRS code, and internal documents into a single AI-guided workspace.

“This isn’t GenAI in a prettier wrapper — it’s a fully integrated, intelligent system built to do the work,” said Kevin Merlini, Vice President of Product at Thomson Reuters and former CEO of Materia. “Now CoCounsel doesn’t just assist — it acts with context, navigates complexity, and integrates directly into how professionals already operate. It’s purpose-built for high-stakes work — and it’s only the beginning.”

That perspective is shared by OpenAI, whose models power elements of CoCounsel, which sees this launch as a real-world example of what agentic AI can and should be.

“As more platforms launch agentic capabilities, OpenAI is thrilled to power use cases like the ones Thomson Reuters is bringing to its vast ecosystem of professional users,” said Olivier Godement, Head of Product, Platform at OpenAI.

Early customers are already seeing major benefits. “Before CoCounsel, we were manually comparing residency and filing codes across 36 states. Each jurisdiction used to take us half a week to fully review—now it takes under an hour” said Rich Marlatt, Chief Information Officer at BLISS 1041. “We built our own templates in CoCounsel for 1041 returns across 50 states and now due to agentic research and reusable templates, we can feed client-specific factors and instantly understand how each state handles them.”

The launch of CoCounsel for tax, audit and accounting professionals marks a major step forward — but it’s just the start.

Launching Next: Ready to Review — an agentic tax prep application that’s redefining what professional-grade AI can do. Built on the GoSystem Tax Engine, it doesn’t just assist with returns — it drafts them, adapts to system feedback, and resolves diagnostics on its own.

Coming Soon: Agentic Workflows for Legal, Risk, and Compliance

The rollout of agentic systems continues this year with expanded capabilities across legal, risk and trade, and compliance domains — including intelligent workflows for intelligent drafting, employment policy generation, deposition analysis, and compliance risk assessments. Many of these experiences already exist within CoCounsel, Westlaw, and Practical Law, but are now being upgraded with full agentic orchestration, where agents not only generate output but plan, execute, and adapt across tools in real time. These systems are:

Built for goal-based execution across multi-step legal and compliance tasks

Designed with task-specific tool orchestration to engage both Thomson Reuters and third-party platforms

Governed by human-in-the-loop oversight for safety, accuracy, and accountability

Powered by transparent reasoning and traceable sourcing

Refined with custom LLMs trained by in-house legal, tax, and compliance experts

Thomson Reuters isn’t just expanding capabilities — we’re redefining what GenAI can do in the hands of professionals.

Why Thomson Reuters Is Leading the Agentic Era

The Thomson Reuters approach is rooted in unmatched assets and infrastructure:

20B+ documents, 15+ petabytes of data, and 500+ trusted content assets

4,500 subject matter experts and 180+ AI engineers working side-by-side

Global reach across 500,000+ customers — including 100% of Fortune 100 and the entirety of the US federal court system

Deep integrations including OpenAI, Anthropic, AWS, and Google

An enterprise-grade platform with ISO 42001 certification and secure, zero-retention architecture

This Launch Marks the Latest Chapter in Thomson Reuters Ongoing Transformation

The debut of its agentic intelligence is the latest milestone in Thomson Reuters ongoing evolution into a global technology powerhouse.

“This is more than a product launch — it’s a clear signal of where the industry is heading, and who’s leading it,” said Wong. “As we continue to re-architect the workflows professionals rely on every day, one thing is clear: the future of work is already here — and it’s being built inside Thomson Reuters.”

