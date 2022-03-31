Three Critical Actions Behind Most Truck Accidents in New York City

Let’s say that the driver did veer into the other lane, but what if he was too tired to focus on the road?

New York, NY – New York is one of the top 10 states for fatal truck accidents. In 2017, for instance, 121 people were killed in crashes involving large trucks, while the number of people injured was almost 5,000. To put things into perspective, every single day more than a dozen people file a personal injury claim. However, insurance companies are not charities, they’re for-profit businesses and they’ll look for any pretext, true or bogus, to minimize the value of your claim. What you need is the help of some very experienced New York City truck accident lawyers to help you determine liability and negotiate with the insurer of the party at fault.

What are the most common causes of truck accidents?

According to a recent study by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the vast majority of truck accidents are caused by three critical events:

Running off the road or into another lane (32%)

Loss of control due to shifting cargo, speeding, or poor road conditions (29%)

Rear-ending another vehicle (22%)

These are the most common causes you’ll find in the police report, but seasoned New York truck accident lawyers always want to know not only what happened, but also why it happened. Understanding why the trucker lost control of the vehicle or made an error plays a crucial part in determining who may be liable for damages.

Who can be held accountable for a truck accident in New York?

If the report lists some driving error, you’d say it’s the driver who should be held accountable, but truck accidents are more complex and you can have more than one liable party.

Let’s say that the driver did veer into the other lane, but what if he was too tired to focus on the road? Perhaps he shouldn’t have been driving, but maybe he didn’t have a choice. If it was his employer that urged him to hurry to deliver the cargo, that’s on the trucking company and it can also be held accountable.

If the driver loses control of the truck because of a sudden shift of the load, your lawyers may build a case against the owner of the cargo or those responsible for loading the truck.

Why does it matter? It matters a lot if you have sustained severe injuries and your medical bills alone are $100,000. Add to that your lost wages and the pain and suffering damages you’re entitled to and there’s no way the trucker’s insurance covers that sort of damages. You want to go after those who can afford to pay such damages. A trucking company operating across state lines is required by law to carry at least $750,000 in liability coverage and up to $5 million if they’re transporting hazardous materials. They can easily afford to compensate you for all your losses, but to build a case against a trucking company that can afford an army of lawyers you need legal representation too.

